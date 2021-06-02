The Eightfold Talent Intelligence Suite is Now Available on the Greenhouse Hiring Cloud Platform

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightfold AI , the provider of the Talent Intelligence Platform™, today announced its integration partnership with Greenhouse , the hiring software company, and availability of the Eightfold Talent Intelligence Suite for all Greenhouse customers. Powered by the largest global talent data set, the Eightfold Talent Intelligence Suite delivers a competitive edge in hiring and managing a diverse, qualified contingent and full-time workforce.

"Our partnership with Greenhouse is critical to the advancement of our mission to provide the right career to everyone in the world," said Ashutosh Garg, Founder and CEO of Eightfold AI. "We're working closely with Greenhouse to help companies understand each candidate's capabilities and skills in order to create concrete, future orientation talent strategies."

Eightfold AI and Greenhouse users will immediately benefit from the ability to:

Fill roles faster with candidates who will deliver and succeed within established budgets

Deliver a candidate experience that attracts a talented labor pool

Lift diversity hiring strategies using Equal Opportunity Algorithms to ensure every recommendation uses only relevant data, and never uses factors such as age, race, gender, or disability status.

Improve recruiting with transparency and trust

Deploy a single AI-powered source-to-offer solution

Grounded in Equal Opportunity Algorithms, the Talent Intelligence Platform uses deep-learning AI to help each person understand their career potential, and each enterprise understand the potential of their workforce. Eightfold customers report substantial benefits throughout their talent processes, including 100 percent increase in recruiter efficiency, 35 percent faster time-to-fill, 60 percent higher qualified candidate volume, 88 percent more employee referrals, and more.

"To attract and hire top performers, companies must be aligned on the importance of hiring and commit to a talent strategy that prioritizes both new candidates and their existing talent pool," said Jon Stross, President and Co-founder, Greenhouse. "Partners like Eightfold AI share our passion for structured, repeatable and scalable hiring processes and the role they play to help companies create a competitive advantage through their candidate experience."

Join Eightfold, Greenhouse, Proactive Talent and Noom on June 8 to hear Jon Stross and Ligia Zamora, Chief Marketing Officer of Eightfold AI, discuss how to hire for potential using deep learning. Register for Open Forum: Building Belonging on June 16 to learn more about how to create an inclusive hiring experience in a hybrid working world.

Greenhouse.io users can learn more about Eightfold AI and schedule a demo here . To learn more about the Greenhouse Partner Hiring Cloud visit greenhouse.io/integrations.

About Eightfold AI

Eightfold.ai® delivers the Talent Intelligence Platform™, the most effective way for organizations to retain top performers, upskill and reskill the workforce, recruit top talent efficiently, and reach diversity goals. Eightfold.ai's deep learning artificial intelligence platform empowers enterprises to turn talent management into a competitive advantage. Eightfold's AI-powered platform integrates readily with Greenhouse, and is used by Greenhouse customers worldwide. Eightfold customers are seeing substantial benefits to their talent acquisition processes, including 100 percent increase in recruiter efficiency, 35 percent faster time-to-fill, 60 percent higher qualified candidate volume, 88 percent more employee referrals, and more. With Eightfold, customers are also boosting their DE&I strategies. Eightfold's Equal Opportunity Algorithms ensure that every recommendation provided by the AI is unbiased. Features including Anonymous Screening and Diversity Analytics support the fairness goals of your organization.

About Greenhouse:

Greenhouse is the hiring software company. We help businesses become great at hiring through our powerful hiring approach , complete suite of software and services, Hiring Maturity TM methodology and large partner ecosystem – so businesses can hire for what's next.



Based in New York City with offices in San Francisco, Denver and Dublin, Greenhouse Software has over 4,500 customers. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Buzzfeed, J.D. Power, Booking.com, Scout24 and Warby Parker use the Greenhouse hiring software platform to improve all aspects of hiring, helping them to attract top talent.



Greenhouse has won numerous awards including Inc. Magazine Best Workplace (2018 – 2021) and Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, Crain's Fast 50.



