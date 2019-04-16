NEW YORK, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing incidence of breast cancer and chronic liver diseases is expected to drive the overall growth of the elastography imaging market.



The elastography imaging market size is expected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2018 to USD 4.6 billion by 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0% during the forecast period. The elastography imaging market is growing incidence of breast cancer and chronic liver diseases, and a rising preference for minimally invasive procedures across the globe are the key factors driving the market.



Ultrasound segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The elastography imaging market, by modality, has been categorized into ultrasound and magnetic resonance elastography, of which the ultrasound segment is the faster-growing segment.Ultrasound imaging involves the imaging of organs by exposing the anatomy to high-frequency sound waves.



Ultrasound segment accounted for a larger share of this market.This is because some of the key advantages such as relatively low cost, quicker procedures, and wider availability.



Elasticity imaging or elastography through ultrasound elastography (USE) provides complementary information to conventional ultrasound by adding stiffness as another measurable property to current ultrasound imaging techniques.



Europe is projected to hold the largest market share in the year 2018.



Europe is estimated to be the largest regional market for elastography imaging, followed by North America. The large share of this regional segment is attributed to the ongoing clinical research projects in elastography, the early commercialization of these devices in the region, and the significant healthcare expenditure across mature European countries.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the elastography imaging market.

•?By Company Type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 20%

•?By Designation: C-level Executives: 35%, Directors: 25%, and Others: 40%

•?By Region: North America: 45%, Europe: 20%, APAC: 30%, and RoW: 5%



The elastography imaging market comprises major providers such as GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Canon Medical System Corporation (Japan), Samsung Medison (South Korea), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. (China), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Esaote (Italy), SuperSonic Imagine (France), and Resoundant (US).The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the elastography imaging market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The market study covers the elastography imaging market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, on the basis of modality, application, end user and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market; along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall elastography imaging market and its subsegments.This report will help the stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape, to gain more insights to better position their businesses, and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help the stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and will provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



