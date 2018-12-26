NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



5G technology prominence in automotive market to improve remote vehicle diagnostics. 4G LTE technology has allowed the implementation of advanced diagnostic solutions such as predictive maintenance. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the electric vehicle remote diagnostics market will register a CAGR of more than 47% by 2023.



Market Overview

Reducing battery pack prices boosting EV demand

The global EV remote diagnostics market is highly dependent on the adoption of EVs. Hence, factors supporting the adoption of EVs are crucial for the market.

Lack of regulations to explore data security issues

Concrete regulations related to data security issues are very critical t5o enable wider adoption of EV telematics services such as remote diagnostics.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the electric vehicle remote diagnostics market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Vidiwave and WABCO the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the rising 5G technology prominence and reducing battery pack prices boosting EV demand, will provide considerable growth opportunities to electric vehicle remote diagnostics manufactures. Bosch, Continental, Vector Informatik, Verizon, Vidiwave, and WABCO are some of the major companies covered in this report.



