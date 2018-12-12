NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing aircraft orders across the globe is one of the most significant factors driving the growth of the Electrical Wiring Interconnection System (EWIS) market.



The Electrical Wiring Interconnection System market is projected to grow from USD 5.4 billion in 2018 to USD 6.8 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.66% from 2018 to 2023. The increasing number of aircraft orders across the globe, especially from emerging economies, such as India and China, due to rising air passenger traffic is the major factor driving the EWIS market. However, existing aircraft backlogs and stakeholders opting for wireless technologies are some of the factors expected to restrain the growth of the EWIS market.



Based on application, the interiors segment of the EWIS market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the EWIS market has been segmented into propulsion, airframe, interiors, avionics, and others.The interiors segment of the EWIS market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The growth of this segment can be attributed to the need to enhance passenger travel experience and the upgradation of existing aircraft with new IFE systems.



The EWIS market in North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023.

The growth of the North America EWIS market can be attributed to the increased aircraft deliveries in both, commercial as well as military applications.



The growing demand for passenger aircraft from emerging countries, such as China and India, is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the EWIS market. The rise in the procurement of new military aircraft and helicopters across the globe is also fueling the growth of the EWIS market.



The break-up of the profiles of primary participants for the report has been given below:

• By Company - Tier 1—33%, Tier 2—28%, and Tier 3—39%

• By Designation – C Level—50%, Director Level—30%, and Others—20%

• By Region – North America—30%, Europe—24%, Asia Pacific—35%, and RoW—11%



Major companies profiled in the report include Safran (France), GKN Aerospace (UK), Latecoere (France), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Ducommun (US), and Amphenol Corporation (US), among others.



Research Coverage

This research report categorizes the EWIS market based on component (wire and cables, connectors and connector accessories, electrical grounding and bonding devices, electrical splices, protection materials, clamps, pressure seals, others), application (avionics, interiors, propulsion, airframe, others), aviation type (commercial aviation, military aviation, business and general aviation), and end user (OEM and Aftermarket). The EWIS market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).



Reasons to Buy this Report

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses, which include industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, supply chain analysis, and company profiles. These insights together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the EWIS market; high-growth regions; and drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the EWIS market.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on different electrical wiring interconnection systems offered by top players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new products launched in the EWIS market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets—the report analyzes the EWIS market across various regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products launched, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the EWIS market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market share, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players operating in the EWIS market



