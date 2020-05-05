The Elevator and Escalator Market is expected to grow by USD 659.2 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevator And Escalator Market In India 2020-2024 The analyst has been monitoring the elevator and escalator market in India 2020-2024 and it is poised to grow by USD 659.2 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Our reports on elevator and escalator market in India 2020-2024 provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current India market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing number of high-speed metro projects. In addition, growing number of office spaces and commercial establishments is anticipated to boost the growth of the elevator and escalator market in India 2020-2024 as well. Market Segmentation This elevator and escalator market in India 2020-2024 is segmented as below: Product: • Elevator • Escalator End-user: • Residential • Non-residential Geographic Segmentation: • India Key Trends for elevator and escalator market in India 2020-2024 growth This study identifies growing number of office spaces and commercial establishments as the prime reasons driving the elevator and escalator market in India 2020-2024 growth during the next few years. Prominent vendors in elevator and escalator market in India 2020-2024 We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the elevator and escalator market in India 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as ESCON Elevators Pvt. Ltd., Fujitec Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Johnson Lifts Pvt. Ltd., KONE Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Schindler Holding Ltd., thyssenkrupp AG, Toshiba Corp. and United Technologies Corp. . The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

