The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical Announces Second U.S. Touring Season

ATLANTA, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Straight from the enchanted world of Santa's North Pole comes a musical treat for all ages! CCA and B, LLC d/b/a The Lumistella Company, home of The Elf on the Shelf®, and Mills Entertainment, a leading producer and promoter of branded live entertainment, announce the return of a second touring season of THE ELF ON THE SHELF: A CHRISTMAS MUSICAL.

Mills Entertainment

This toe-tapping tale tells the story of one particularly impressive Scout Elf who must help his new, human family remember the importance of Christmas cheer. Can this tiny elf, along with a host of North Pole pals, make Christmas joyous for his family once again? Featuring an original story and score, dazzling sets and costumes, and heartfelt moments that will bring the family together, this joyous and uplifting celebration will leave audiences captivated by the splendor of the season.

THE ELF ON THE SHELF: A CHRISTMAS MUSICAL is a creative collaboration between The Lumistella Company and Mills Entertainment. The original stage production was developed by Sara Wordsworth (Broadway's In Transit, Disney's Frozen JR., Disney Cruise Line's Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin) as writer and lyricist, Russ Kaplan (Broadway's In Transit, Dear Albert Einstein) as composer, and Sam Scalamoni (Elf the Musical, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Nickelodeon's StoryTime Live) as director.

The tour kicks off in Easton, PA at the State Theatre on November 12, 2021 and continues on to more than thirty markets throughout the country. Please visit www.elfontheshelfmusical.com for a full list of tour markets and dates.

"I am thrilled to see the return of this spectacular musical," said Chanda Bell, co-owner of The Lumistella Company. "The entire cast and crew are devoted to making this production the most entertaining holiday show yet. My wish is that children and adults alike come away from this show believing in the magic of the holidays, and the power of the Christmas season."

"Fans across the globe have responded overwhelmingly to the fun, tradition and heart behind The Elf on the Shelf®," says Michael Mills, CEO of Mills Entertainment. "This year especially, we are excited to bring this captivating and family-focused brand back to the live stage in partnership with The Lumistella Company. The themes of faith, hope and love resonate more clearly today than ever before."

Celebrating the halfway mark to Christmas, tickets and VIP packages for all tour dates go on sale to the public the week of July 26th.

About The Lumistella Company

CCA and B, LLC d/b/a The Lumistella Company, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is the official source for the stories of Santa's North Pole. Originally founded in 2005 by a mother and daughter team, the company is home to a number of iconic Christmas brands, including The Elf on the Shelf®, Elf Pets®, and Elf Mates®. Each of these brands, along with their global portfolio of intellectual property, is managed by The Lumistella Company and distributed through a broad assortment of consumer products, engaging immersive experiences and original entertainment-based content designed to create joyful family moments at Christmastime. www.elfontheshelf.com

About Mills Entertainment

Mills Entertainment, a live entertainment content studio, collaborates with top talent and property holders to create unforgettable live experiences. With full global distribution and partnerships worldwide, our specialty is taking shows from concept to stage, serving as the complete solution in realizing the vision. www.millsentertainment.com

