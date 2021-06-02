"The ElleVet Project" Announces Return To California & Nevada For 2nd Mobile Relief Tour - Expanding Efforts To Provide Free Veterinary Care, Food, Supplies To Thousands of Homeless And Street Pets

As "The ElleVet Project" travels throughout the Golden State in its branded 32 foot RV dubbed the "ElleVan," the organization collaborates with city officials and municipalities to host a rotating team of compassionate and professional veterinarians to provide free veterinary care to the most vulnerable animals. Community-focused sponsors are again donating medical supplies, food and assistance to the project. Services include vaccines, flea and tick preventatives, deworming, and general checkups, along with emergency surgeries and other services as needed. The ElleVet project is unique in that the team travels to where the homeless congregate, to locate pets that may never have had veterinary care.

Knowing more about what to expect on a relief tour of this magnitude, company co-founders Amanda Howland and Christian Kjaer have raised their 2021 expectations for "The ElleVet Project" to treat 1,000s of pets in need, doubling the 2020 California tour.

"The ElleVet Project" mobile veterinary relief tour begins in San Diego on June 16, 2021 and travels to Los Angeles, Orange County, Studio City, Riverside, San Francisco, Sacramento, Modesto, Bakersfield, Stockton, Patterson, Lake County and will end in Las Vegas, NV in September. A complete list of locations and dates can be found at www.theellevetproject.org.

Previously known as the "Pets In Need Project," ElleVet's new 501(c)(3) organization "The ElleVet Project" was formally established in April 2021 as a charitable branch of ElleVet Sciences dedicated to giving back and helping homeless and vulnerable animals.

Howland and Kjaer originally developed the project in 2020 as a pilot program in response to COVID-19, knowing the homeless had even fewer resources than usual, and their pets were in a very vulnerable position. Last year's project team treated more than 1,200 pets.

"Last summer the Project resonated with people in a way we couldn't have imagined," reflects Howland. "It was a tremendous learning experience for us and now we're extremely motivated to make an even greater impact this time around. We're confident we can streamline what we're doing to serve many more pets this year."

The pilot project attracted support from veterinarians across the country and assistance from many celebrity supporters including animal lovers Demi Moore, Jane Lynch, Sarah Paulson, Rumer Willis, Judy Greer, Amanda Schull, Mark Steines, Rich Eisen, Georgia May Jagger, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara; along with dog influencers such as Norbert the Dog, Glee the Golden Retriever and Louie the Golden Retriever.

One of the unexpected outcomes of the first tour was how the project affected the pet owners and caregivers.

"It was often times a heart-wrenching experience to see how much our efforts affected and impacted the owners of the pets we were able to assist, and that's why we wanted to expand our vision for the project," reports ElleVet Sciences CEO Kjaer, who anticipates the project will expand across the U.S. within three years.

"People told me that by giving medical care to their pets, it literally allowed them to put food on their own tables," he adds. "That kind of feedback is hugely uplifting, and is key to why we're coming back and planning to grow the project nationwide."

Free services to pets of the homeless cannot come without the generous support of corporate and private donations, and the faster "The ElleVet Project" receives donations the sooner they can dispatch more mobile veterinary units around the country.

More information about donations in support of "The ElleVet Project" can be found at the project's website: https://ellevetproject.org. All Donations go towards vaccines, medical supplies, and emergency surgeries.

To see "The ElleVet Project" efforts in action during last year's mobile relief tour in California, visit this link: YouTube/TheElleVetProject. Additional photos and highlights are available at @Ellevetproject on Facebook and Instagram or at ellevetproject.org .

Editor's Note: Dates and locations are subject to change and will be posted at www.theellevetproject.org.

CONTACT:

Hope Diamond, [email protected]

SOURCE The ElleVet Project