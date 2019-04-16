LONDON, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The rising adoption of cloud-based services is one of the key factors expected to trigger the market's growth in the forthcoming years. Various companies are adopting cloud computing solutions for reducing costs and achieving flexibility and scalability in their business operations. The rising adoption of cloud-based services due to their benefits including simplified administration, remote access, and data security will lead the email hosting services market to witness considerable growth in the forthcoming years. Analysts have predicted that the email hosting services market will register a CAGR of nearly 21% by 2023.



Market Overview

Adoption of email hosting to reduce operational costs

One of the growth drivers of the global email hosting services market is the adoption of email hosting to reduce operational costs. Due to its several benefits such as low software maintenance, no requirement for servers and storage facilities, and the automation of mailbox sizes is expected to increase the demand for email hosting services during the forecast period.

Migration to a hosted environment

One of the challenges in the growth of global email hosting services market is the migration to a hosted environment. The difficulties faced while migrating to a hosted environment can limit the adoption of email hosting services during the forecast period.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the email hosting services market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be highly concentrated and with the presence of a few market players. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



