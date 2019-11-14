The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) Celebrates its fifth anniversary by Ringing the Opening Bell at the NYSE

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emerging Market Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ),an ETF that focuses on the universe of internet and ecommerce innovators in some of the fastest-growing markets in the world, marked its five-year anniversary on November 13th, 2019, and is celebrating today by ringing the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

Year to date, the fund has returned 25.83% based on market price, Net of fees, as of the market close on November 12th, a bright spot in a volatile global market. For important standard performance information and disclosures for EMQQ please Click here

EMQQ's underlying index, the Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce Index, is overseen by a committee that includes such industry luminaries as Dr. Burton Malkiel and Dr. Linda H. Zhang. The EMQQ Index has a total number of holdings of 67 companies, China remained the largest weighted country in the index at 60.28%, while the weighting of Brazil was 4.60 % as of the latest rebalance in June 2019.

"The past five years have been an amazing time to watch how Internet and E-Commerce companies have developed within Emerging Market economies," said Kevin Carter, founder of EMQQ. "This remains much more than a quarter-to-quarter or even year-to-year story though, as low smartphone penetration rates in the Emerging Markets coupled with what we believe are strong fundamentals and attractive valuations offer further potential for Emerging Markets internet and ecommerce companies to see growth for potentially decades to come."

About EMQQ

EMQQ is designed to provide investors with exposure to the internet and ecommerce sectors of the developing world. Many investors believe that the growth of consumption in emerging markets represents a significant growth opportunity as more than one billion people are expected to enter the consumer class in the coming decades. Increasingly, these consumers are using smartphones and broadband mobile connections to access the internet. EMQQ holds over 57 companies operating in Emerging and Frontier Markets including China, India, Brazil, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, South Africa, Mexico, Argentina, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Turkey, Czech Republic, Poland and Colombia. To view holdings information, click here.

Important disclosures

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund's prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting www.emqqetf.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. For performance current to the most recent month-end, please visit www.emqqetf.com.

Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Market price returns are based upon the midpoint of the bid/ask spread at the close of the exchange and does not represent the returns an investor would receive if shares were trade at other times. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. NAVs are calculated using prices as of 4:00 PM Eastern Time. Holdings are subject to change. Current and future holdings are subject to risk.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Investments in smaller and mid-sized companies typically exhibit higher volatility. The fund is non-diversified. International investing may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuations in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles, or from economic or political instability in other nations. Emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors as well as increased volatility and lower trading volume. Frontier markets generally have less developed capital markets than traditional emerging market countries, and, consequently, the risks of investing in foreign securities are magnified in such countries. These countries are subject to potentially significant political, social and economic instability, which could materially and adversely affect the companies in which the Fund may invest. The Fund invests in the securities of Internet Companies, including internet services companies and internet retailers, and is subject to risk that market or economic factors impacting technology companies and companies that rely heavily on technology advances could have a major effect on the value of the Fund's investments.

There is no guarantee that the Fund or the index will achieve its investment objective.

Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC serves as the investment advisor, and Penserra Capital Management LLC serves as a sub advisor to the fund. The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (1 Freedom Valley Drive, Oaks, PA, 19456), which is not affiliated with Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC or Penserra Capital Management LLC.

