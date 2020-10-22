The Emily Program Announces Residential Treatment Expansion to Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emily Program, a national leader in eating disorder treatment, announced that it will open two residential programs—one for adolescents and one for adults—in Columbus, Ohio in 2021. With this expansion, The Emily Program will address the lack of residential treatment available to adolescents in the state, as well as growing demand for adult residential programming.

"We're very excited to bring these residential programs to Columbus," said Dr. Jillian Lampert, The Emily Program's Chief Strategy Officer. "Eating disorders are serious illnesses, but we also know they are highly treatable. Access to effective care at the appropriate level is critical. Residential treatment isn't widely available in the region, especially for adolescents, so we're pleased to be able to meet that need."

An estimated 390,000 people in Ohio struggle with eating disorders, and the cost of these illnesses going untreated is staggering: eating disorders have the second highest mortality rate of any mental illness, following opioid use disorder.

"Residential treatment is the best option for many individuals struggling with severe symptoms or those who require more structure and support than an outpatient facility can provide," said Dr. Mark Warren, Chief Medical Officer of The Emily Program. "At this level of care, a multidisciplinary team of physicians, therapists, dietitians and other health and education professionals work together to achieve medical, psychological, and nutritional stability. Residential treatment also equips clients with the skills to continue recovery at lower levels of care and within their own support system."

The residential programs will be conveniently housed in the same building as the current outpatient facility on Ravine's Edge, which will support continuity of care and as clients transition to different treatment levels during their recovery.

Both Columbus residential programs will serve people of all ages and genders with eating disorders, including anorexia, bulimia, and binge eating disorder. The Emily Program in Columbus, which opened its doors earlier this year after joining with the Center for Balanced Living, also offers partial hospitalization (PHP), intensive outpatient (IOP), and individual outpatient programs for adults. These programs will soon be offered for adolescents as well. Individual, family, and group interventions for addressing core eating disorder thoughts and behaviors include Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Family-Based Treatment (FBT), nutritional rehabilitation and counseling, art and yoga therapies, and medical and psychiatric management.

The Emily Program has five other residential facilities in the U.S., including an adult residential program in Cleveland Heights, OH.

For more information about The Emily Program or to inquire about treatment, call 1-888-364-5977 or visit emilyprogram.com.

About The Emily Program

The Emily Program's vision is a world of peaceful relationships with food, weight and body image, where everyone with an eating disorder can experience recovery. The Emily Program was founded in 1993 by Dirk Miller, PhD, LP, after his sister Emily recovered from an eating disorder. Recognizing that one size does not fit all, The Emily Program provides exceptional, individualized care leading to recovery from eating disorders, incorporating individual, group, and family therapy, nutrition, psychiatry, medical care, yoga, and more. If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, call 1-888-EMILY-77 or visit emilyprogram.com.

