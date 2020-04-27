The Employer Challenge -- It's On!

TAMPA, Fla., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In these unprecedented times due to COVID-19, the CEO of Pure Labs wanted to find a way to give back to his employees when an idea struck him—why not show some employer gratitude to our extended family, our employees, and have some fun while doing so.

This idea spawned The Employer Challenge.

The Employer Challenge

In the video, Pure Labs CEO Jeffrey Stamler calls for fellow business owners, entrepreneurs and corporations to take the Employer Challenge.

"There are three simple steps to the Employer Challenge," said Stamler. "Step 1: cash in the reward points on your company credit cards. Step 2: redeem the points for gift cards. Step 3: give the gift cards to your employees. Bonus Karma Points for showcasing your creativity in doing so."

The video offers an inside look at how the project came together and also highlights the moment that the Pure Labs employees in the US and around the globe received their Appreciation Boxes.

"My goal with the Employer Challenge is to encourage my fellow leaders to step up and do what we all should be doing right now—being creative and using the resources available to us to support our employees. The response from my employees has been overwhelming, tears of joy were flowing, and it made me realize that we could all use a little glimmer of hope right now," Stamler continued. "There are many creative and fun ways to accomplish this mission and I challenge each and every employer to find a way to show their support."

For more information about The Employer Challenge, to view the video, and to post your response to this challenge, visit the Employer Challenge Facebook page.

About Pure Laboratories

Operating since 2009, Gainesville-based Pure Laboratories LLC, also known as Pure Labs, is an industry leading manufacturer that produces a broad range of award-winning products in the USA. Pure Labs has a state-of-the-art 110,000-sq. ft. manufacturing and distribution facility in Gainesville, Florida with a 10,000-sq. ft. ISO 7 cleanroom, as well as Headquarters based in Tampa, Florida.

For more information about Pure Labs, visit purelabs.com.

