The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living Hosts a Patio Music Party with the Help of North Austin Music Therapy

In trend with communities around the world that are coming together through balcony or patio events, The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living wanted to provide their residents with a similar experience. They invited North Austin Music Therapy to visit to not just entertain the residents, but to offer a social, emotional, and physical connection with one another through music. The music therapists played two one-hour sessions and rotated sides of the buildings to ensure everyone could participate.

The staff at The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living provided each resident with a plastic Easter egg and tasked them with filling it with things from their apartment to create a noise maker. "It was an incredible experience to see everyone come together and contribute to the music," says Shawn McNulty, the community's executive director. "We want residents and team members to focus on what we can do and not what we can't do, so we utilized the nice weather and the apartment balconies to make this happen. The residents had a blast, and it was obvious that this is the kind of happiness the residents, our team members, and our communities need during this terrible crisis."

North Austin Music Therapy provides music therapy to aging adults, as well as those with autism, developmental challenges, and neurological diseases or injuries. On their Facebook page they share they are "bringing the music in, while keeping the germs out … Because social distancing should never mean social isolation."

Meredith Hamons, MT-BC, founder and clinical director of North Austin Music Therapy, shares "We are passionate about serving older adults and have done so for about 10 years. We were honored to be invited to The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living to provide music therapy to the residents, especially during this global pandemic. Nothing makes us happier than seeing residents still able to engage in music, and we had as much fun as they did!"

North Austin Music Therapy will return to The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living on April 7 for more music therapy for the residents.

To see video footage, visit The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/TheEnclaveatRoundRockSeniorLiving/

About Spectrum Retirement Communities

The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living is owned and operated by Spectrum Retirement Communities, LLC.

Spectrum Retirement Communities, LLC, headquartered in Denver, Colo., is a leading developer, owner and operator of Retirement/Independent, Assisted Living and Memory Care communities across the U.S. offering apartment living in highly desirable communities with state-of-the-art amenities, top-notch activities and programs, and best-in-class hospitality to support the lifestyle that seniors desire. For more information, visit www.SpectrumRetirement.com.

SOURCE Spectrum Retirement Communities, LLC

Related Links

http://www.spectrumretirement.com

