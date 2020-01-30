The End Is Near: Aftermath Brings the Apocalypse to Spellbound Escapes

MASHANTUCKET, Conn., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spellbound Escapes is proud to announce the recent opening of their new escape game , Aftermath. Spellbound's escape room is one of the top-rated adventure activities at Foxwoods Resort and Casino , offering a unique escape from reality that stands out among an impressive array of entertainment options.

Aftermath is the second game to be released at Spellbound following their 2018 debut, The Temple of the Laughing God, where players solved puzzles to progress through a thrilling tale of archaeological exploration set in an ancient Mayan temple. In Aftermath, Spellbound challenges players to survive in a post-apocalyptic landscape as they race against the clock to prevent the extinction of all human life. Early reviews have praised Aftermath's comprehensive theming and intricate puzzle design, while noting an increase in difficulty from the beginner-rated Temple.

"When we started planning Aftermath, we knew we wanted a game that would be totally different from The Temple of the Laughing God," said Jennifer Killoran, co-founder of Spellbound Escapes. "From the puzzle design to the storyline to the sound and feel of the room itself, we've been really focused on delivering an experience that will transport players somewhere totally new."

In its first year of business, Spellbound's escape rooms have proven to be especially popular with visitors in search of unique activities for birthday celebrations, bachelorette parties, and corporate team building. The release of Aftermath has doubled capacity for simultaneous play, an increase that will further improve Spellbound's ability to accommodate private events for large groups. Reservations can be made on the website at spellboundescapes.com.

About Spellbound Escapes

Spellbound is an escape room and adventure game venue that offers visitors a fun, interactive, live-action narrative experience. Players will be whisked away on a spellbinding journey in an immersive, high-production adventure that promises to raise the bar for the immersive entertainment industry. Spellbound is located in the Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods, Mashantucket CT. Unlock an adventure at www.spellboundescapes.com .

Media Contact

Alex Theisen

alex@appliedinteractive.com

508-657-8600

SOURCE Spellbound Escapes

Related Links

http://www.spellboundescapes.com

