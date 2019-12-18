The End of "Fashion To Die For"

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco-fashion house Ministry of Tomorrow (MOT) is promoting a cruelty-free fashion choice for this holiday gift giving season.

The global leather industry slays over one billion animals each year. Many animals killed for leather experience cruel and gruesome treatment that is typical with factory farming.

MOT's vegan bag collection is produced at its fair wage, eco-factory in Nairobi, Kenya. The design is clean and chic with an Afro-funk Maasai warrior inspired interior.

"The significance of the design in this collection makes a statement that says we are fighting back, from the inside, and we do this by providing caring people with a high quality alternative to leather," said Julian Prolman, founder and president of the Ministry of Tomorrow.

The handcrafted bags are made with Italian, non-leather fabric and the lining is from certified organic and fair trade canvas sourced from India. The entire supply chain from the seed to production considers the well-being of people, wildlife, and the planet.

"We want to see an end to the "fashion to die for" scenario that has sadly become a societal norm, where animals are killed for our pleasure, in a barbaric perception of luxury that literally costs an arm and a leg. We believe it is morally corrupt to produce garments and accessories at the expense of animals and nature. As an alternative, we promote "fashion to live for" and use this stand as a vehicle for activism that contributes to a movement to end the needless suffering of animals," said Prolman.

About the Ministry of Tomorrow

The Ministry of Tomorrow, headquartered in Los Angeles, is a for-profit social enterprise that designs and produces high-quality, eco-luxury, vegan accessories and garments and sells directly to consumers at ministryoftomorrow.com

The purchase of MOT products enables sustainable development by providing income generating opportunities for people in marginalized places of the world. MOT represents a new frontier in business based on responsible commerce and love for all.

