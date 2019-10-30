NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The endoscopy equipment market projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period (2019–2024).







The global endoscopy equipment market is projected to reach USD 35.2 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 25.6 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The key factors driving the growth of this market include growing demand for endoscopy, growing investments, funds, and grants, rising number of hospitals, and increasing hospital investments in endoscopy facilities, and technological advancements. However, unfavorable healthcare reforms in the US and the high cost of endoscopy procedures & equipment and limited reimbursement in developing countries are expected to restrain the growth of this market.



By application, the GI endoscopy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024).



Based on application, the market is segmented into laparoscopy, gastrointestinal endoscopy, arthroscopy, obstetrics/gynecology endoscopy, urology, bronchoscopy, mediastinoscopy, ENT endoscopy, and other applications.



The GI endoscopy applications segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising geriatric population, improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, and the increasing number of colonoscopy procedures performed in developed countries.



Asia Pacific (APAC) to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2019-2024)

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth from 2019 to 2024. The highest growth rate of the APAC market is attributed to universal healthcare coverage and the presence of a well-developed healthcare system in Japan, large patient population and healthcare infrastructure improvements in China, and rising medical tourism in India.



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–54%, Tier 2–26%, and Tier 3–20%

• By Designation: C-level–44%, Director-level–33%, and Others–23%

• By Region: North America–36%, Europe–28%, Asia Pacific–25%, Rest of World–11%



The prominent players in the global endoscopy equipment market are Olympus (Japan), KARL STORZ (Germany), Stryker (US), Boston Scientific (US), Ethicon (US), Fujifilm Corporation (Japan), Medtronic (Ireland), Hoya Corporation (Japan), Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany), Smith & Nephew (UK), Cook Medical (US), and B. Braun (Germany).



