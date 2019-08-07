NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This ENT laser devices market analysis considers sales from the gas lasers and solid and semiconductor-based lasers segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of ENT laser devices in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the gas lasers segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Gas lasers provide better surgical efficacy and have fewer complications compared with solid and semiconductor-based lasers. Therefore, the demand for gas lasers will continue to remain high for ENT surgeries, and the market segment will maintain its leading position over the forecast period. Also, our global ENT laser devices report has observed market growth factors such increasing prevalence of ENT disorders and product launches. However, high costs associated with ENT surgeries, product recalls, and stringent regulations and standards on laser device manufacturing and use may hamper the growth of the ENT laser devices industry over the forecast period.

Global ENT Laser Devices Market: Overview



Increasing prevalence of ENT disorders



ENT laser devices are increasingly being preferred for tonsillectomy and oral cancer surgeries over conventional invasive surgeries, which have low patient compliance owing to complexities and longer recovery time. Apart from the advantages of ENT laser devices, the rising prevalence of ENT disorders, such as oral cancer, is the most crucial factor driving the sales of the medical equipment. As a result, the ENT laser devices market will record a CAGR over 6% during the forecast period.



Advancements in ENT lasers



Vendors are constantly innovating ENT laser devices to enhance their functionalities and improve sales. For instance, the integration of the endoscopic technology in the equipment has made it easy for surgeons to remove tumor. Since surgeons are constantly seeking modern surgical technologies to improve patient compliance and surgery procedures, the demand for advanced ENT lasers will grow over the forecast period. Therefore, this trend will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global ENT laser devices market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ENT laser devices manufacturers, which include A.R.C. Laser GmbH, Boston Scientific Corp., El.En. Spa, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd., and XIO Group.



Also, the ENT laser devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



