The enterprise application integration marketÂ was valued at USD 6.55 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 16.20 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 16.32%, over the forecast period (2020

Market Overview

The enterprise application integration marketÂ was valued at USD 6.55 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 16.20 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 16.32%, over the forecast period (2020Â - 2025). The trend of cloud application in IT will drive the enterprise application integration market in the forecast period.



- Integration handles normalization and transformation, to ensure that an application sends or receives data in a compatible format. Integration also handles the workflow or orchestration of automated multistep requests, which require coordinated interactions across applications, back-end services, and data stores.

- The market studied has witnessed collaborations of software vendors with solution providers, to overcome their limitation of differentiation and provide more value to their customers. This is made possible by extending their productsâ€™ integration abilities, which aids the development of homogenous infrastructure and tools that amend integration, broad monitoring, and logging systems. Further, partnerships with mega-cloud vendors are also expected to offer the market players an advantage, in terms of pricing negotiations.

- Since there is a massive increase in databases by the organisations there will be an increase in real-time data access and management.

- The major challenge that this market will face is the availability of open source software. That means the copyright holder doesnâ€™t grant permission to study, edit and distribute the software to anyone.



Scope of the Report

Enterprise application integration software refers to server software, hardware, or virtual appliances installed on-premise inside a data center, or offered in a public or private cloud, which acts as a middleware to integrate applications.



Key Market Trends

Adoption of Cloud in IT and Telecom Drives the Enterprise Application Integration Market



- The demand for EAI solutions in the IT industry is majorly driven by the adoption of cloud platforms, which is expected to drive the demand for EAI solutions, in the segment. IT majors have grown to become some of the most valuable firms, in their respective countries. Thus, to maintain the competitive edge, they are also shifting toward cloud deployment.

- The telecom sector is facing a mode of flux, due to rapidly developing technologies, growing demand, diversity in client base, demand for current products and services at cheaper prices, and the merging of multiple industries, like cable and satellite, with established telecoms. Thus, the adoption of EAI is expected to enable CSPs (cloud service providers) to maintain and manage diverse systems and applications across multiple functions, by allowing them to accomplish logical business process integration, among various disparate application systems.

- The adoption of cloud platforms also serves as a way to integrate various applications, facilitate new and expanded channels, manage costs, manage private cloud, improve access to client data, and other better services.



North America to Account for Significant Market Share



- North America is both the largest and fastest growing market for Enterprise Application Integration (EAI) solutions, globally. The region has a high rate of adoption from almost all the end-user segments in the region, especially contributed by the demand from the United States.

- E-commerce sector is also one of the primary sources of demand for EAI solutions. The region was responsible for more than 20% of the total global retail e-commerce sales in 2017. EAI solutions are increasingly being used to connect the backend systems of e-commerce websites to facilitate quick decision making and ensure the ready availability of data.

- With the advent of Industry 4.0 policies and the US targeting to bring back production establishments into the country, there has been a considerable increase in usage of EAI solutions in the manufacturing sector as well.

- Further, stable banking and financial sector in, both the United States and Canada due to recovering oil and gas sector, a primary contributor to the regionâ€™s economy, BFSI sector is increasingly tending toward quality digital services with the help of EAI solutions.



Competitive Landscape

The major players include IBM Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, MuleSoft, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Software AG, Tibco Software Inc., and Hewlett-Packard Company, among others. The market is fragmented since there is high competition among the players. Hence, the market concentration will be low.



- July 2018 - Software AG launched the new Enterprise Digital Twin framework, which is built on the companyâ€™s ARIS platform and enables enterprises to create a digital model that mirrors the characteristics, interdependencies, and interrelationships of its processes, systems, and assets.

- May 2018 - MuleSoft, launched Titan, the latest release of Anypoint Platform that features new capabilities to easily deploy, secure and monitor composite applications across cloud environments. Anypoint Platform unlocks the power of API-led connectivity, allowing organizations to connect apps, data, and devices more rapidly and efficiently. With the Titan release, IT achieves greater agility and flexibility with a new multi-cloud container service for Mule runtimes, a modern security model for distributed architectures, and an advanced monitoring solution for end-to-end visibility.



