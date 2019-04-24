NEW YORK, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

About this market

Integration of enterprise labeling with supply chain to drive growth in the market. An efficient supply chain of a product based company helps drive top line revenues. Each product manufactured in a company is attached to a label consisting of product data, transport description, and regulatory data information. Enterprise labeling software helps businesses in logistics, and resource management, in the supply chain while automating the process of data collection and storage Analysts have predicted that the enterprise labeling software market will register a CAGR of nearly 6% by 2023.

Market Overview

Increase in adoption of cloud based labeling application

The global enterprise labeling software market is witnessing an increase in adoption of cloud based labeling application. Advantages like reduced upfront cost for software ownership, zero maintenance and support costs, lower integration complexities, and the flexibility of the pay as you go model are offered by cloud based labeling solutions.

Stringent government regulations for labeling procedures

The end users need to comply with several stringent government regulations, and they require to adapt to the changing policies and procedures. Diverse sets of information need to be changed according to the changes in regulations. Hence, the stringent government regulations for labeling procedures are expected to limit the growth of the global enterprise labeling software market during the forecast period.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the enterprise labeling software market during the 2019-2023, view our report.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be concentrated and with the presence of few companies. Factors such as the increase in adoption of cloud based labeling application will provide considerable growth opportunities to enterprise labeling software manufactures. Euro Plus, Innovatum, Inc., Loftware, Inc, PRISYM ID Ltd., and Seagull Scientific, Inc. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



