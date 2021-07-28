The Entrust Group Launches First Self-Directed IRA Investing App

The Entrust App is easy to use, free to download, and secure for all transactions. It is the first mobile app of its kind that allows current Entrust clients to purchase alternative investments and manage their SDIRA on-the-go. The Entrust app is forging the path towards making SDIRA management more convenient than ever before. It is currently available for iOS on the Apple App Store.

The Entrust Group has launched the Entrust App, an innovative tool for self-directed IRA (SDIRA) management on-the-go.

Designed with SDIRA investors in mind, the Entrust App is built to accommodate a wide variety of functions. Entrust App users can:

Securely Conduct Transactions On-the-Go

With the Entrust app, viewing accounts and sending messages is just the beginning. Clients can use the app to take advantage of any investing opportunities that come up in real time:

Fund an account

Purchase alternative investments

Complete, edit, and submit necessary forms

Open additional accounts

Manage Accounts From Anywhere

With the Entrust mobile app, clients can make changes and updates to their account when and how they want:

View and download statements and tax forms

Make payments

Manage beneficiaries

Complete and submit Fair Market Valuations

Take distributions

Give 3rd party access to their advisor

Explore Alternative Investments With Entrust Connect

Looking for a new investment? Access the online client marketplace, Entrust Connect, straight from your phone. This online marketplace is continually updated with a variety of opportunities other Entrust clients are investing in:

View private offerings other Entrust clients have invested in

Contact investment sponsors for more information

Invest in new offerings directly from the app

With new trends in the investment world focused on self-direction and accessibility, The Entrust Group has risen to meet the needs of today's tech-savvy generation of investors. They are seeking the ability to perform instant transactions, take advantage of timely investments, and control their investments and retirement funds.

The Entrust App is built to support the next generation of investing, empowering The Entrust Group's clients to take over their financial future easier.

For more details about The Entrust Group Entrust App, visit

https://www.theentrustgroup.com/entrust-app

About The Entrust Group:

The Entrust Group has provided account administration services for Self-Directed retirement accounts and tax-advantaged plans for over 40 years. As an administrator and record keeper, Entrust works to provide clients with more time and freedom to determine their financial future through a wide array of tax-deferred or tax-free options. For more information about The Entrust Group, or Self-Directed IRAs, please visit www.theentrustgroup.com.

