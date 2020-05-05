The Entrust Group Launches Their New Client Portal Delivering A Seamless Experience For Self-Directed IRA Investors

OAKLAND, Calif., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Entrust Group ("Entrust"), a national, Self-Directed IRA administrator headquartered in Oakland, California, announces the launch of its new client portal. The self-service, account management portal is available exclusively to Entrust clients with the goal of helping them self-direct their account online seamlessly.

Originally launched in 2015, the online portal was created to automate the process by reducing the need for paper forms. "Investing with a self-directed IRA has historically been a paper-based industry. With more and more consumers' desire to manage their lives online, including saving for retirement, Entrust has been focusing on enhancing its online capabilities to fit consumers' needs," said Caroline Baldwin, Marketing Director at Entrust. Platforms like the Entrust Client Portal help investors and their advisors navigate the world of self-directed IRAs more easily.

"This new online portal significantly enhances capabilities for our clients to interact with Entrust. It all starts with providing clear navigation on how to check balances, build statements, search for transactions. The next level of functionality includes actual asset management: submitting buy and sell orders and paying asset-related expenses as well account management such as taking distributions, managing beneficiaries and more," said Nikita Brodskiy, Chief Strategy Officer at Entrust.

The Entrust Group has provided account administration services for Self-Directed retirement accounts and tax-advantaged plans for nearly 40 years. As an administrator and record keeper, Entrust strives to provide clients with more time and freedom to determine their financial future through a wide array of tax-deferred or tax-free options. For more information about The Entrust Group, or Self-Directed IRAs, please visit theentrustgroup.com.

