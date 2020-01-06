The Envestnet Credit Exchange Adds TD Bank; LightStream, a Division of SunTrust; Nationwide; and First Citizens Bank

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet announced today it will provide financial advisors access to a select lineup of lenders on its recently launched Envestnet Credit Exchange platform. Together, TD Bank; LightStream, a Division of SunTrust; Nationwide (in partnership with Supernova Lending, LLC); and First Citizens Bank will offer advisors on the Envestnet platform a broad range of loans with both secured and unsecured financing options, valued from $10,000 to $25 million or more. Each lender has been curated based on product offering, service quality, and financing expertise.

"We're proud to introduce financing solutions from a well-respected group of lenders through the Envestnet Credit Exchange," said Bill Crager, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Envestnet. "We believe advisors who offer unified advice—a component of which includes managing credit—can help their clients achieve financial wellness. We are committed to bringing more choice to the enterprises we work with, as well as their advisors."

The Envestnet Credit Exchange, powered by Advisor Credit Exchange (ACE), will be available through the sponsor and advisor portals on the Envestnet platform, and is actively taking loan referrals and onboarding advisor firms. Additional lenders and a broader market expansion are planned for 2020.

"The Credit Exchange's unique, sustainable value is that we offer multiple integrated lending solutions into the wealth management process on the Envestnet platform, curated with lending partners that offer choice and transparency for the advisor," said John Yackel, Head of Strategic Initiatives at Envestnet. "The Credit Exchange breakthrough provides data-driven, prequalified credit offers, which position advisors to recommend loans to their clients with exceptional ease and confidence."

The Credit Exchange generates a broad range of pre-qualifi­ed credit offers through a select network of lenders.

"The key innovation is the advisor will know—in advance of speaking with a client—what pre-qualified loan options are available, along with clearly presented loan pricing and terms," said Peter Stanton, CEO of Advisor Credit Exchange. "This market intelligence significantly minimizes the risk of credit decline and concerns about competitive pricing. The Credit Exchange, quite literally, takes the mystery out of lending for advisors and their clients."

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. Envestnet's unified technology empowers enterprises and advisors to more fully understand their clients and deliver actionable intelligence that drives better outcomes and improves lives.

Envestnet Wealth Solutions enables enterprises and advisors to better manage client outcomes and strengthen their practices through its leading Wealth Management Operating System and advanced portfolio solutions. Envestnet | Tamarac provides portfolio management, reporting, trading, rebalancing and client portal solutions for registered investment advisers ("RIAs"). Envestnet | MoneyGuide provides goals-based financial planning applications. Envestnet Data & Analytics enables innovation and insights through its Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation platform.

More than 100,000 advisors and more than 4,700 companies including: 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 43 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs and hundreds of internet services companies, leverage Envestnet technology and services. Envestnet solutions enhance knowledge of the client, accelerate client on boarding, improve client digital experiences and help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors and their clients.

For more information on Envestnet, please visit www.envestnet.com and follow us on twitter at @ENVintel.

About Advisor Credit Exchange, LLC

The Advisor Credit Exchange (ACE) is a technology-empowered network that brings together lenders and wealth managers, enabling investment firms and advisors to deliver financing solutions to build their clients' net worth and meet their financial goals. By integrating liability management with asset management and protection solutions, ACE has created new opportunities for advisors to help clients achieve financial wellness.

For more information on Advisor Credit Exchange, please visit www.advisorcreditexchange.com .

Envestnet, Inc. has a financial interest and occupies board of director positions in Advisor Credit Exchange ("ACE"). ACE provides lending solutions to advisors and their clients via the Envestnet platform through Envestnet's affiliate, Envestnet Financial Technologies.

Media Contacts

Dana Taormina

JConnelly for Envestnet and Advisor Credit Exchange

973.850.7305

EnvestnetPR@jconnelly.com

SOURCE Envestnet, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.envestnet.com

