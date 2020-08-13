NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The environmental monitoring market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1%.

The global environmental monitoring market is projected to reach USD 17.1 billion by 2025 from USD 14.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.1%. The adoption of environmental monitoring products and related software platforms is growing across major regions due to rising pollution levels, the development of environment-friendly industries, increasing awareness on pollution monitoring, the expansion of pollution monitoring infrastructure across emerging markets, a favorable regulatory scenario, and the installation of environmental monitoring stations.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04612800/?utm_source=PRN







Indoor environmental monitors are expected to witness the highest growth of all product types in the environmental monitoring market during the forecast period.

Based on product, the global environmental monitoring market is segmented into indoor environmental monitors, outdoor environmental monitors, wearable environmental monitors, environmental monitoring sensors, and environmental monitoring software.Indoor environmental monitors are expected to witness the highest growth rate owing to the growing installation of air, water, and noise monitoring stations.



Technological benefits such as real-time monitoring and continuous initiatives by governments to increase awareness are driving the market growth.



The particulate detection segment is expected to account for the largest share of the environmental monitoring market, by component.



Based on the component, the environmental monitoring market is segmented into temperature sensing, moisture detection, biological detection, chemical detection, particulate detection, and noise measurement. The particulate detection segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market due to the rising levels of PM2.5 and PM10 in the air, the increasing market demand for outdoor & indoor monitors, and the rapid rise in air pollution levels.



The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the market, by region, during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to increasing government emphasis on pollution monitoring strategies and rapid and large-scale industrialization. In addition, the need to comply with environmental safety regulations will drive the demand for environmental monitoring products in the region.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 34%, and Tier 3 – 21%

• By Designation: C-level – 14%, Director-level – 10%, and Others – 76%

• By Region: Europe - 35%, North America – 32%, APAC – 25%, and RoW – 8%



The major players operating in the global environmental monitoring market are Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Shimadzu Corp., and PerkinElmer. The other players are General Electric, Honeywell, Horiba, Merck KGaA, Siemens, Teledyne Technologies, Emerson Electric, Spectris, TE Connectivity, and 3M Company.



Research Coverage

This report studies the environmental monitoring market based on product type, component, application, sampling method, and region.It covers the factors affecting market growth—such as opportunities and challenges—and also provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.



Furthermore, the study analyzes micromarkets with respect to their growth trends. It forecasts the size of market segments in key regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (and the respective countries in these regions).



Reasons to Buy the Report:

This research report focuses on various levels of analysis—such as an analysis of the top players and their rank in this market; the competitive landscape; the emerging segments of the environmental monitoring market; and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will enrich both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, will help firms garner greater market shares.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04612800/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

