The Eon Expert Series: Defying Lung Cancer with Eon + Mark Cuban

DALLAS, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Join us May 20, 2019 at 9 AM CT for an online conversation with Mark Cuban, Dr. Gerard Silvestri, Dr. Peter Mazzone, and Dr. George A. Eapen. The panel will discuss real healthcare technology issues that have led to patients, health care providers and hospitals facing an ever-widening gap between what technology can do and what is currently implemented.

Technology has improved processes and become less expensive in every other industry - why not healthcare? It's time to start asking the hard questions! Eon is excited to bring top minds together to answer the tough questions and discuss innovative healthcare solutions and the patient impact they could have. Registration for the webinar is free. We recommend registering as soon as possible, as spots are limited. If you are attending ATS 2019 in Dallas, we are sending one winner backstage to meet Mark and the three panel doctors.

Mark Cuban is an entrepreneur, businessman, investor, and writer. Mark has founded multiple technology-based companies such as MicroSolutions and AudioNet. In addition to the owning the Dallas Mavericks, Mark is chairman and CEO of AXS tv, one of ABC's "Sharks" on the hit tv show Shark Tank, and an investor in an ever-growing portfolio of businesses.

Gerard Silvestri MD, MS, FCCP is a professor of medicine and a pulmonologist at the Medical University of South Carolina. Dr. Silvestri specializes in the evaluation, management and improvement of outcomes in lung cancer patients. He has experience in evaluating new technologies for the diagnosis and staging of lung cancer. His research includes screening for lung cancer, how patients should be diagnosed and staged with the disease and how to evaluate new technologies needed to diagnose and treat these patients.

Peter Mazzone MD, FCCP is a pulmonologist at the Cleveland Clinic where he directs the Lung Cancer Program for the Respiratory Institute and the Lung Cancer Screening Program for the hospital system. He has served within Chest and the American Thoracic Society to lead policy development projects related to quality metrics for the evaluation of lung cancer, components necessary for high-quality lung cancer screening, and the clinical application of molecular biomarkers for lung cancer detection.

George A. Eapen MD is currently associated with the Department of Pulmonary Medicine, Division of Internal Medicine at MD Anderson. He received his medical degree from University of Benin Faculty of Medicine and has been in practice for more than 20 years. His areas of interest include lung cancer, bronchoscopy, radiation, and pulmonary medicine.

The webinar will be hosted by Eon, a complex management software company out of Denver, Colorado. Determined to create sea change in complex patient management, Dr. Aki Alzubaidi and Christine Spraker, co-CEO's of Eon, have developed EonDirect which is now the market leader in improving patient care and lowering costs for users across the country.

Today, Eon's mission is to use advanced technology to improve complex patient management of every kind. By collaborating with caregivers, hospitals, and hospital systems, we can improve patient care across the board, saving time, money, and most importantly lives.

Together we can defy disease.

