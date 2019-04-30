NEW YORK, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



The increasing popularity of espresso among millennials will drive the espresso coffee market growth during the forecast period. Coffee consumption has been witnessing a considerable rise among the millennials due to increasing purchasing power. Vendors are also offering variants of espresso coffee products catering to the customization requirements of the millennial population. As a result, such rising popularity among modern millennials will foster the espresso coffee market during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the espresso coffee market will register a CAGR of nearly 7% by 2023.



One of the growth drivers of the global espresso coffee market is the increasing mergers and acquisitions. Large players acquire smaller players to gain access to new products at low cost. Successful mergers and aquisitions help in increasing market share of the company.



One of the challenges in the growth of the global espresso coffee market is the increasing threat from alternatives. The high consumption of tea, energy drinks and other beverages can impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.



The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Vendors in the market are increasingly focusing on offering new espresso tonic products to cater to the rising demand from customers. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



