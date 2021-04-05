The Estate of Mrs. Henry Ford II Collection Auction

This exciting auction will offer Kaminski Auctions clientele an opportunity to bid on the belongings of one of Palm Beach's most beloved citizens, and a legendary family of society and industry in the United States. Kaminski Auctions anticipates a global audience of buyers for this highly anticipated auction. The Fords' Palm Beach residence called "Serenity" was decorated by designers Mario Buatta together with David Easton.

The auction boasts over 1500 lots from the Palm Beach mansion of auto-titan Henry Ford II and will be followed by a second auction in May, Part II of the Mrs. Henry Ford II collection.

Kathleen Du Ross's story is a true, rags-to-riches one. She was widowed early in her first marriage and left with two small children. She was a struggling model from Detroit when later in life her beauty and forthright personality caught the attention of one of America's wealthiest men. They were married by a justice of the peace in Carson City, Nevada in 1980. Kathleen Ford was married to Henry Ford II from 1980-1987 before his death in September 1987.

The April auction will feature her couture clothing, accessories, and designer shoes and handbags on Friday, April 9th, and fine art, furniture, and furnishings from her Palm Beach estate on Saturday, and Sunday, April 10th, and 11th starting at 10:00 AM EST.

In all, the 3-day auction is comprised of over 1500 lots from the Ford estate, as well as additions from other estates. The preview for this exciting auction is Monday, April 5th – 9th, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, and the days of the sale starting at 8:00 AM. The preview is also open while the auction is live. For more information go to www.kaminskiauctions.com and sign up to bid with KaminskiLIVE.

