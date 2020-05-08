The Esther 414 Foundation Helping Working Mom's During COVID-19

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In just a single year, The Esther 414 Foundation has recruited a global army of over 57,000 modern-day Esthers, women from all walks of life and all over the world. Women who want to use their voice and influence to stand for the less fortunate.

The COVID-19 crisis has become another call to action. As they lend a helping hand to the heart of the American family and the American workforce, their 'Sisters in Need' initiative is supporting women impacted by the crisis.

Brooke Esther 414 Grant Recipient

Their first grant recipient was Brooke, a single mother and an entrepreneur. She works as a consultant in the IT industry. This past spring, she scheduled a mammogram, which was years overdue. It was cancer and it was life changing. She maintained a positive attitude and turned to God on her path to recovery. In the beginning of this year, she was strong enough to return to work as an entrepreneur. She got back to business for the 1st quarter of 2020. The business she contracted with was quickly impacted by COVID-19, which impacted her engagement. Her opportunity to provide for her children dissolved, but optimism remains. "I didn't make anything in 2019 and I made it through. The assistance from The Esther 414 Foundation will help me make it through this second challenge." The women served by these grants are women of faith. We are your neighbors, mothers who want to work. We want to provide for our families. We appreciate everything and will be the ones who will give back to others when we are blessed with that opportunity.

Peggy Kennedy the Co-Founder of The Esther 414 Foundation said answering this call was instantaneous for the organization. "We were created to empower women by providing faith-based social services in the U.S. and throughout the world. The foundation is committed to being modern-day Esthers, empowering women and boldly helping people in need. The COVID virus has shaken the world's economy, impacting millions of women who are the backbone of the American workforce."

You can join The Esther 414 Foundation by helping working moms and women entrepreneurs who are struggling during this global pandemic. Please consider donating to Sisters In Need, www.TheEsther414Foundation.org. Your involvement can change a life.

Media Contact: Karyn Turk, American Creative Group, LLC.

News Provided by; The Esther 414 Foundation www.theesther414foundation.org

Phone: 561-877-1920

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Esther 414 Foundation

Related Links

http://www.TheEsther414Foundation.org

