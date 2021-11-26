DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Automotive CNG and LPG Kits Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe automotive CNG & LPG kits market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.5% during 2021-2027.

This report on Europe automotive CNG & LPG kits market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the Europe automotive CNG & LPG kits market by segmenting the market based on kit type, vehicle type, demand, and country. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the Europe automotive CNG & LPG kits market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making an informed decision.

Companies Mentioned

AC Spolka Akcyjna

Ford Motor Company

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Landi Renzo S .p.A

.p.A Lovato Gas S.p.A.

M.T.M. S.R.L. (BRC)

Renault SA

Tomasetto Achille Spa

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen Group

Volvo AB

Market Drivers

Increasing Government Support

Technological Advancements

Adoption of Eco-friendly Vehicles

Market Challenges

Impact on Vehicle Performance

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2020

Historical Period: 2016-2019

Forecast Period: 2021-2027

Market by Kit Type

CNG

LPG

Market by Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (MHCV)

Three Wheelers

Market by Demand

OEM

Aftermarket

Market by Country

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f19bea

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets