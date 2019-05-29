NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778944/?utm_source=PRN

The Europe carpet market size is projected to reach USD 63.7 billion by 2025. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.0% over the forecast period. Rising expenditure on home improvement and residential floor replacement in developed markets of Germany and Spain is expected to fuel the demand for soft covering flooring material, particularly carpets.



Rising environmental concerns over greenhouse gas emissions have resulted in rising preferences for biodegradable and sustainable products. In January 2015, Niaga established a partnership with DSM for the development of carpet technology with 100% recycling and 95% energy reduction processes.



Demand for nylon exceeded 325.0 million square meters in 2018 and is expected to foresee significant gains owing to increased acceptance of polyamides for providing good wear properties. Over the past few years, companies including ROLS have increased their expenditure for incorporating nylon, along

Further key findings from the study suggest:

• In terms of volume, the market stood at 734.7 million square meters in 2018 and is expected to reach 889 million square meters by 2025. Growth of residential sector of Eastern European countries, including Russia and Turkey, on account of increasing spending by builders, is expected to promote the importance of flooring, including carpets

• Demand for woven carpets is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2019 to 2025. These products are expected to account for a significant chunk in the market on account of providing excellent mechanical strength

• The non-residential sector generated a demand of 283.4 million square meters in 2018 and is expected to witness growth in light of rising importance of carpet as good insulation material in retail outlets and commercial offices. However, high price and low durability of soft flooring materials as compared to ceramic as well as wood laminate material is expected to have a negative impact on the growth

• Spain is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.9%, in terms of volume, from 2019 to 2025, on account of increasing housing sector output as a result of rising number of new housing permits in Greater Madrid

• The Europe carpet market is highly fragmented due to presence of a large number of manufacturers across the region. Regulatory support intended for promoting recycling of flooring materials in Europe is expected to result in shifting preference of manufacturers. Key industry participants include Agnella SA, Balta Group, Brintons, Creatuft NV, Associated Weavers International Group NV, Dekowe GmbH & Co.KG, Fletco, and Egetæpper A/S.

