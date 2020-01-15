NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The Europe industrial agitator market accounted for US$ 748.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 1355.9 Mn in 2027. The increasing demand for efficient agitation systems from industries is propelling the growth of the industrial agitator market. Moreover, the positive economic growth outlook and increasing industrialization across the globe are boosting the industrial agitator market growth significantly. The increasing industrialization and positive growth in manufacturing and process industries worldwide are two major factors that are anticipated to drive the demand of industrial agitators during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. In terms of industrial agitator market revenue, the top market contributors include the U.S., Germany, the UK, China, Russia, and Japan. However, the fastest growing markets for industrial agitators include India, Australia, South Africa, and South Korea among others. In addition to this, the increasing advancements in the industrial agitators and rising demand of efficient mixing in various industries such as general industry, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, mining, oil & gas, food and beverages, and cosmetics; the industrial agitators market is poised to see impressive growth in the coming years.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05828378/?utm_source=PRN

The industrial agitator market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several industries, and the competitive dynamics in the market is anticipated to change during the coming years.In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by governmental bodies to accelerate the industrial agitator market further.



With anticipations regarding BREXIT and other political disruptions in recent times, Europe is now moving towards regaining confidence over its political and economic stability.This has led investors and companies to once again move towards European markets and their resurgent stocks in search of profits.



With favorable government initiatives to boost the economy through investments in industrial development and digital transformation of the economy, it is expected that in the next few years the European markets will successfully stabilizes their political and economic outlook and offer ample growth opportunities for industrial agitator market players.

The industrial agitator market on the basis of type is segmented into large tank agitator, portable agitator, and drum agitator.The drum agitator segment led the industrial agitator market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.



Drum agitators are used by manufacturers for small scale mixing applications and manufacturers use these agitators to do their mixing in the drums which contain the product.These drum agitator helps in minimizing the transfer waste and require less capital investment.



These agitators can be attached to the drums in various ways like a clamp on the side, a stand next to the drum, or with a drum lid mount. Drum agitators help in addressing these suspension and separation issues and thus result in product uniformity and ensure quality.

The overall industrial agitator market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the industrial agitator market.



It also provides an overview and forecast for the industrial agitator market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the European region.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the industrial agitator market. Some of the players present in industrial agitator market are Xylem Inc., SPX Flow, Inc., Sulzer Ltd, Philadelphia Mixing Solutions, Ltd., Mixel Group, Tacmina Corporation, Statiflo Group, Ekato Group, Silverson Machines, Inc., and Alfa Laval among others.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05828378/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

