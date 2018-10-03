The European Announces its Award Winners for 2018
The European continues to acknowledge businesses that enable and boost the economy. It covers Global Banking and Finance, Global ESG Leaders, the Global Legal sectors and regional development in areas such as Europe, Latin America, Africa, MENA, Asia and Central Eastern Europe. A selection of companies have been recognised for progress, competitiveness and outstanding performance in their respective fields.
Recipients of The European Global Business Awards 2018 were scrupulously selected based on thorough interviews specially designed according to subscribers' feedback. The response and the nominations The European has received are fully driven by business professionals. Companies are nominated according to their performance, product offerings, innovative business solutions, work environment, values, and marketing strategies.
|
THE EUROPEAN GLOBAL BUSINESS AWARDS 2018 RECIPIENTS
|
Global Banking and Finance Awards
|
Award Recipients
|
Category
|
Aafiya TPA
|
Most Innovative New Service (Dahab) of the Year - UAE
|
Accra City Hotel
|
Leading Hotel Company of the Year - Ghana
|
Adar Capital Partners
|
Boutique Fund Manager of the Year - Cayman Islands
|
Ade Adebiyi, Guaranty Trust Bank (SL) Ltd
|
Banker of the Year - Sierra Leone
|
AEVI
|
Best Payment Technology Product Provider - Germany
|
Afore XXI Banorte
|
Best Institution in Responsible Investment - Mexico
|
Afore XXI Banorte
|
Most Innovative Pension Fund - Mexico
|
Afore XXI Mexico
|
Pension Fund of the Year - Mexico
|
AFP CAPITAL
|
Best Institution in Responsible Investment - Chile
|
AFP CAPITAL
|
Pension Fund Manager of the Year - Chile
|
Ágora Asesores Financieros EAFI
|
Most Innovative Financial Advisory Firm - Spain
|
Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait
|
Best Retail Bank - Kuwait
|
Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait - Egypt
|
Most Innovative Bank - Egypt
|
Algotechs
|
Innovative Trading Technology - UK
|
Al Khalij Commercial Bank, "al khaliji"
|
Best Corporate Bank - Qatar
|
Al Khalij Commercial Bank, "al khaliji"
|
Best Private Banking Services - MENA
|
ANDBANK
|
Innovative Digital Private Bank of the Year - Spain
|
APG-Neuros
|
Most Innovative Wastewater Solution Provider - Aeration Systems
|
APS S.A.
|
Best Product - Banking Industry
|
APS S.A.
|
Most Secure Bank Card
|
Arche Associates
|
Best Portfolio Management Firm of the Year - Luxembourg
|
ArgusFX Ltd
|
Most Reliable FX Broker
|
ATFX
|
FX Broker of the Year - UK
|
ATRIO
|
Mixed-Use Commercial Development of the Year - Latin America
|
Augusto Mitidieri, Sintetica
|
Best Pharmaceutical CEO of the Year - Europe
|
Azizi Bank
|
Most Innovative Bank of the Year - Afghanistan
|
BAC Credomatic
|
Bank of the Year - Costa Rica
|
BAC Credomatic
|
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year (C&C)
|
BAF Capital
|
Best International LATAM Focus Investment Company
|
BALANZ
|
Investment Banking Company of the Year - Argentina
|
BALANZ
|
Wealth Management Company of the Year - Argentina
|
Bancolombia
|
Bank of the Year - Colombia
|
Bancolombia
|
Best Bank for Financial Inclusion - Colombia
|
Bancolombia
|
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year - Latin America
|
Banco BCS
|
Best Corporate Bank - Angola
|
Banco BCS
|
Best Private Bank - Angola
|
Banco de Chile
|
Commercial Bank of the Year - Chile
|
Banco de Chile
|
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year - Chile
|
Banco de Corrientes S.A.
|
Commercial Bank of the Year - Argentina
|
Banco Economico
|
Most Innovative Bank of the Year - Angola
|
Banco Finca
|
Innovation in Financial Inclusion and Social Responsibility - Ecuador
|
Banco Finca
|
Social Impact Bank of the Year - Ecuador
|
Banco Nacional Ultramarino (BNU)
|
Most Innovative Bank of the Year
|
Banco Republica - BROU
|
Best Bank for Financial Inclusion - Uruguay
|
Banco Republica - BROU
|
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year - Uruguay
|
Banco Sol SA
|
Bank of the Year - Angola
|
Banco Solidario S.A.
|
Innovation in Financial Inclusion and Social Responsibility - Bolivia
|
Banque Misr
|
Best SME Bank - Egypt
|
Barents Re Reinsurance Company, Inc.
|
Best in Corporate Governance
|
Barents Re Reinsurance Company, Inc.
|
Global Reinsurance Company of the Year
|
Barwa Bank
|
Best Shariah Compliant Bank - Qatar
|
BBVA Bancomer
|
Bank of the Year - Mexico
|
BBVA Bancomer
|
Best Bank for Financial Inclusion - Mexico
|
BBVA Bancomer
|
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year - Mexico
|
BCI - Banco Comercial e de Investimentos, SA
|
Bank of the Year - Mozambique
|
BCI - Banco Comercial e de Investimentos, SA
|
Most Innovative Bank - Mozambique
|
BCPG Public Company Limited
|
Most Sustainable Company - Thailand
|
Black Sea Trade and Development Bank
|
Financial Inclusion Program of the Year
|
Black Sea Trade and Development Bank
|
Innovative Institution of the Year
|
BLOM BANK
|
Bank of the Year - Lebanon
|
BLOM BANK
|
Bank of the Year - MENA
|
BLOM BANK
|
Strongest Bank - Lebanon
|
BNI - Banco de Negócios Internacional (Europa)
|
Bank of the Year - Portugal
|
BNI - Banco de Negócios Internacional (Europa)
|
Most Innovative Bank of the Year - Portugal
|
BTG Pactual Colombia
|
Investment Bank of the Year - Colombia
|
BTG Pactual Colombia
|
Wealth Management Company of the Year - Colombia
|
Bundit Sapianchai, BCPG Public Company Limited
|
Leadership in Renewable Energy - Southeast Asia
|
CABEI - Central American Bank for Economic Integration
|
Best Sustainable Bond Issuer - Latin America
|
CABEI - Central American Bank for Economic Integration
|
Sustainable Financial Institution of the Year - Latin America
|
Capital.com
|
Most Innovative Broker - Europe
|
Capital.com
|
Most Transparent Brokerage Service Provider - Europe
|
Carvajal Tecnología y Servicios S.A.S.
|
Business Technology Solution Provider of the Year - Latin America
|
CIBanco
|
Green Bank of the Year - Mexico
|
CIBanco
|
Innovation in Sustainable Financing - Mexico
|
CINDE - Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency
|
Business Innovation Hub - Latin America
|
CINDE - Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency
|
FDI Promotion Agency of the Year - Latin America
|
Columbia Business School Executive Education
|
Excellency in Executive Education
|
Compagnie Monégasque de Banque (CMB)
|
Customer Service Private Bank of the Year - Monaco
|
Compagnie Monégasque de Banque (CMB)
|
Monaco Banking Ambassador
|
Consultatio Financial Services
|
Asset Management Company of the Year - Argentina
|
Consultatio Financial Services
|
Most Innovative Investment Management Firm - Argentina
|
CRÉDITO REAL
|
Consumer Financing Company of the Year - Mexico
|
CRÉDITO REAL
|
Innovation in Financial Inclusion and Social Responsibility - Mexico
|
Da Vinci Partners LLC
|
Best Global Intellectual Property Service Provider
|
Davivienda Corredores
|
Capital Markets Company of the Year - Colombia
|
Davivienda Corredores
|
Investment Management Company of the Year - Colombia
|
Deutsche Bank Portugal
|
Customer Service Private Bank of the Year - Portugal
|
DPM Finanzas EAFI
|
Financial Advisory Firm of the Year - Spain
|
Edwin R. Bautista, UnionBank of the Philippines
|
Best Banking CEO - Philippines
|
EFG Hermes
|
Best Asset Management Solutions - Egypt
|
EFG Hermes
|
Best Sustainable Financial Service Provider - Egypt
|
Egencia
|
Best Business Travel Solutions Provider
|
Executive Board, Banco Sol
|
Best Managed Bank - Angola
|
FCA Bank
|
Best European Auto/Car Finance Provider - Italy
|
Fides Treasury Services Ltd
|
Multi-banking Solution Provider of the Year
|
Fiduciaria de Occidente S.A
|
Asset Management Company of the Year - Colombia
|
Fiduciaria de Occidente S.A
|
Fiduciary Company of the Year - Colombia
|
Frontera Energy
|
Sustainable Independent Oil and Gas Company of the Year - Latin America
|
Giacomo Carelli, FCA Bank
|
Banking CEO of the Year - Italy
|
Global Solar Fund
|
Renewable Energy Efficiency Technology of the Year - Italy
|
Guaranty Trust Bank (SL) Ltd
|
Most Innovative Bank of the Year - Sierra Leone
|
HELLENIC REPUBLIC ASSET DEVELOPMENT FUND
|
Global FDI Program of the Year
|
Henry Oroh, Zenith Bank (Ghana) Limited
|
Best Banking CEO of the Year - Ghana
|
IESE Business School
|
Excellence in Executive Education - Europe
|
IJG Securities (Proprietary) Limited
|
Best Brokerage House - Namibia
|
INCAE Business School
|
Excellence in Executive Education - C&C
|
INCAE Business School
|
Latin America Business School of the Year
|
Intercorp Group
|
Best International Tax Consulting Boutique
|
Inversiones Security
|
Capital Markets Company of the Year - Chile
|
Inversiones Security
|
Investment Management Company of the Year - Chile
|
Jammal Trust Bank SAL
|
Financial Inclusion Program of the Year - Lebanon
|
Jorge Polgar Pisano, BROU
|
Banking CEO of the Year - Uruguay
|
KANDEO FUND
|
ESG Private Equity Firm of the Year - Latin America
|
KASIKORN Business-Technology Group (KBTG)
|
Most Innovative Digital Banking Services - Southeast Asia
|
Keystone Bank Limited
|
Most Innovative Bank of the Year - Nigeria
|
Khalid Al Subeai, Barwa Bank
|
Best CEO Banking - Qatar
|
Kurt Koenigsfest, Banco Solidario S.A.
|
Banking CEO of the Year - Bolivia
|
LVA Indices
|
Best Market Data Provider - Andean Region
|
MACROINVEST
|
Financial Advisory Firm of the Year - Peru
|
Managing Partners Group
|
Alternative Investment Firm of the Year - Europe
|
MERLIN Properties S.A.
|
Real Estate Investment Trust of the Year - Europe
|
Mohamed El-Etreby, Banque Misr
|
Banker of the Year - Egypt
|
Mohammad Salem Omaid, Azizi Bank
|
Best Banking CEO - Afghanistan
|
Molino Cañuelas
|
Best Corporate Governance - Argentina
|
Molino Cañuelas
|
Best Managed Company - Argentina
|
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR)
|
Excellence in Corporate Governance, Oil and Gas Industry - USA
|
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR)
|
Oil and Gas Service Provider of the Year - MENA
|
New Economy Development Fund S.A. - TANEO
|
Best Venture Capital Investment Firm of the Year - Greece
|
NJMPF
|
Best Managed Retirement Fund - South Africa
|
NJMPF
|
Pension Fund of the Year - South Africa
|
Obeahon Ohiwerei, Keystone Bank Limited
|
Best Banking CEO - Nigeria
|
Pangaea Securities Limited
|
Best Brokerage House
|
Pedro Cardoso, Banco Nacional Ultramarino (BNU)
|
Best Banking CEO - Macau
|
People's Bank
|
Best Bank - Sri Lanka
|
People's Bank
|
Best Corporate Banking Services - Sri Lanka
|
Peru - Proinversion
|
Most Attractive Destination for International Investment - Latin America
|
PPI - Portfolio Personal Inversiones
|
Financial Advisory and Investment Management Company
|
PPI - Portfolio Personal Inversiones
|
Most Innovative Online Trading Services
|
Produbanco
|
Bank of the Year - Ecuador
|
Produbanco
|
Best Corporate Governance - Ecuador
|
Proinversion
|
PPP Infrastructure Investment Program of the Year - Latin America
|
Proteccion S.A.
|
Most Innovative Pension Fund of the Year - Colombia
|
Proteccion S.A.
|
Pension Fund of the Year - Colombia
|
Puente
|
Capital Markets Company of the Year - LATAM
|
Puente
|
Investment Bank of the Year - LATAM
|
Puente
|
Wealth Management Company of the Year - LATAM
|
Reggie Middleton, Veritaseum
|
Fintech CEO of the Year
|
Ricardo Cuesta Delgado, Produbanco
|
Banking CEO of the Year - Ecuador
|
Rodrigo Lebois Mateos, UNIFIN FINANCIAL SERVICES
|
Business Personality of the Year
|
Roman Krabel, Accra City Hotel
|
Best GM in the Leisure and Hospitality Industry - Ghana
|
Sai Gon Joint Stock Commercial Bank - SCB
|
Foreign Exchange Bank of the Year - Vietnam
|
Sharjah Asset Management
|
Most Innovative Investment Management Company - UAE
|
Sharjah Investment and Development Authority
|
FDI Agency of the Year - MENA
|
Sharjah Investment and Development Authority
|
Most Innovative FDI Project - MENA
|
Sudameris Bank
|
Sustainable Lending Institution of the Year - Paraguay
|
Trade360
|
Most Innovative Social Trading Technology
|
UMB Bank
|
Corporate Bank of the Year - Ghana
|
UNIFIN FINANCIAL SERVICES
|
Best in Corporate Governance - Mexico
|
UnionBank of the Philippines -
|
Most Innovative Bank of the Year - Philippines
|
Universiti Teknologi MARA
|
Best Islamic Finance University - Malaysia
|
Veritaseum
|
Excellence in Fintech
|
Voltylab
|
Structured Products Firm of the Year - Monaco
|
Webcor Group
|
Branded Supplier of the Year
|
WiseEnergy
|
Best Renewable Energy Asset Managers - Italy
|
Wissam Nesr, Webcor Group
|
Best CEO in the FMCG
|
Zenith Bank (Ghana) Limited
|
Most Innovative Bank of the Year - Ghana
|
Zinnovate International
|
Best Managed Information Technology Company - Scandinavia
|
Zinnovate International
|
Most Innovative Logistics Technology Company - Scandinavia
|
GLOBAL LEGAL AWARDS
|
Abou Jaoude & Associates Law Firm
|
Best Banking and Finance Law Firm - Lebanon
|
Adriana Ramos Chaves, LatamLex Lawyers
|
Lawyer of the Year - Costa Rica
|
A.S.A. Bari, A.S & Associates
|
Best Lawyer - Asia
|
Carlos Abou Jaoude, Abou Jaoude & Associates Law Firm
|
Best Lawyer - Lebanon
|
Christodoulos G. Vassiliades & Co. LLC
|
Best Corporate and Commercial Law Firm - Cyprus
|
Deloitte
|
Best Tax Firm - Chile
|
Joseph Courand, Deloitte
|
Best Tax Partner - Chile
|
LatamLex Lawyers
|
Banking and Finance Law Firm of the Year - Central America and The Caribbean
|
LatamLex Lawyers
|
Best Corporate and Commercial Law Firm - Costa Rica
|
Pellerano & Herrera
|
Best Corporate and Commercial Law Firm - Dominican Republic
|
Rashid Al Saad, Sharq Law Firm
|
Best Lawyer - Qatar
|
Ricardo Pellerano, Pellerano & Herrera
|
Best Lawyer - Dominican Republic
|
Sharq Law Firm
|
Best Corporate Law Firm - Qatar
|
Zangue & Partners
|
Best Banking & Finance Law Firm - Cameroon
