The European Announces its Award Winners for 2018

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The European continues to acknowledge businesses that enable and boost the economy. It covers Global Banking and Finance, Global ESG Leaders, the Global Legal sectors and regional development in areas such as Europe, Latin America, Africa, MENA, Asia and Central Eastern Europe. A selection of companies have been recognised for progress, competitiveness and outstanding performance in their respective fields.

Recipients of The European Global Business Awards 2018 were scrupulously selected based on thorough interviews specially designed according to subscribers' feedback. The response and the nominations The European has received are fully driven by business professionals. Companies are nominated according to their performance, product offerings, innovative business solutions, work environment, values, and marketing strategies.

THE EUROPEAN GLOBAL BUSINESS AWARDS 2018 RECIPIENTS Global Banking and Finance Awards Award Recipients Category Aafiya TPA Most Innovative New Service (Dahab) of the Year - UAE Accra City Hotel Leading Hotel Company of the Year - Ghana Adar Capital Partners Boutique Fund Manager of the Year - Cayman Islands Ade Adebiyi, Guaranty Trust Bank (SL) Ltd Banker of the Year - Sierra Leone AEVI Best Payment Technology Product Provider - Germany Afore XXI Banorte Best Institution in Responsible Investment - Mexico Afore XXI Banorte Most Innovative Pension Fund - Mexico Afore XXI Mexico Pension Fund of the Year - Mexico AFP CAPITAL Best Institution in Responsible Investment - Chile AFP CAPITAL Pension Fund Manager of the Year - Chile Ágora Asesores Financieros EAFI Most Innovative Financial Advisory Firm - Spain Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait Best Retail Bank - Kuwait Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait - Egypt Most Innovative Bank - Egypt Algotechs Innovative Trading Technology - UK Al Khalij Commercial Bank, "al khaliji" Best Corporate Bank - Qatar Al Khalij Commercial Bank, "al khaliji" Best Private Banking Services - MENA ANDBANK Innovative Digital Private Bank of the Year - Spain APG-Neuros Most Innovative Wastewater Solution Provider - Aeration Systems APS S.A. Best Product - Banking Industry APS S.A. Most Secure Bank Card Arche Associates Best Portfolio Management Firm of the Year - Luxembourg ArgusFX Ltd Most Reliable FX Broker ATFX FX Broker of the Year - UK ATRIO Mixed-Use Commercial Development of the Year - Latin America Augusto Mitidieri, Sintetica Best Pharmaceutical CEO of the Year - Europe Azizi Bank Most Innovative Bank of the Year - Afghanistan BAC Credomatic Bank of the Year - Costa Rica BAC Credomatic Innovative Digital Bank of the Year (C&C) BAF Capital Best International LATAM Focus Investment Company BALANZ Investment Banking Company of the Year - Argentina BALANZ Wealth Management Company of the Year - Argentina Bancolombia Bank of the Year - Colombia Bancolombia Best Bank for Financial Inclusion - Colombia Bancolombia Innovative Digital Bank of the Year - Latin America Banco BCS Best Corporate Bank - Angola Banco BCS Best Private Bank - Angola Banco de Chile Commercial Bank of the Year - Chile Banco de Chile Innovative Digital Bank of the Year - Chile Banco de Corrientes S.A. Commercial Bank of the Year - Argentina Banco Economico Most Innovative Bank of the Year - Angola Banco Finca Innovation in Financial Inclusion and Social Responsibility - Ecuador Banco Finca Social Impact Bank of the Year - Ecuador Banco Nacional Ultramarino (BNU) Most Innovative Bank of the Year Banco Republica - BROU Best Bank for Financial Inclusion - Uruguay Banco Republica - BROU Innovative Digital Bank of the Year - Uruguay Banco Sol SA Bank of the Year - Angola Banco Solidario S.A. Innovation in Financial Inclusion and Social Responsibility - Bolivia Banque Misr Best SME Bank - Egypt Barents Re Reinsurance Company, Inc. Best in Corporate Governance Barents Re Reinsurance Company, Inc. Global Reinsurance Company of the Year Barwa Bank Best Shariah Compliant Bank - Qatar BBVA Bancomer Bank of the Year - Mexico BBVA Bancomer Best Bank for Financial Inclusion - Mexico BBVA Bancomer Innovative Digital Bank of the Year - Mexico BCI - Banco Comercial e de Investimentos, SA Bank of the Year - Mozambique BCI - Banco Comercial e de Investimentos, SA Most Innovative Bank - Mozambique BCPG Public Company Limited Most Sustainable Company - Thailand Black Sea Trade and Development Bank Financial Inclusion Program of the Year Black Sea Trade and Development Bank Innovative Institution of the Year BLOM BANK Bank of the Year - Lebanon BLOM BANK Bank of the Year - MENA BLOM BANK Strongest Bank - Lebanon BNI - Banco de Negócios Internacional (Europa) Bank of the Year - Portugal BNI - Banco de Negócios Internacional (Europa) Most Innovative Bank of the Year - Portugal BTG Pactual Colombia Investment Bank of the Year - Colombia BTG Pactual Colombia Wealth Management Company of the Year - Colombia Bundit Sapianchai, BCPG Public Company Limited Leadership in Renewable Energy - Southeast Asia CABEI - Central American Bank for Economic Integration Best Sustainable Bond Issuer - Latin America CABEI - Central American Bank for Economic Integration Sustainable Financial Institution of the Year - Latin America Capital.com Most Innovative Broker - Europe Capital.com Most Transparent Brokerage Service Provider - Europe Carvajal Tecnología y Servicios S.A.S. Business Technology Solution Provider of the Year - Latin America CIBanco Green Bank of the Year - Mexico CIBanco Innovation in Sustainable Financing - Mexico CINDE - Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency Business Innovation Hub - Latin America CINDE - Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency FDI Promotion Agency of the Year - Latin America Columbia Business School Executive Education Excellency in Executive Education Compagnie Monégasque de Banque (CMB) Customer Service Private Bank of the Year - Monaco Compagnie Monégasque de Banque (CMB) Monaco Banking Ambassador Consultatio Financial Services Asset Management Company of the Year - Argentina Consultatio Financial Services Most Innovative Investment Management Firm - Argentina CRÉDITO REAL Consumer Financing Company of the Year - Mexico CRÉDITO REAL Innovation in Financial Inclusion and Social Responsibility - Mexico Da Vinci Partners LLC Best Global Intellectual Property Service Provider Davivienda Corredores Capital Markets Company of the Year - Colombia Davivienda Corredores Investment Management Company of the Year - Colombia Deutsche Bank Portugal Customer Service Private Bank of the Year - Portugal DPM Finanzas EAFI Financial Advisory Firm of the Year - Spain Edwin R. Bautista, UnionBank of the Philippines Best Banking CEO - Philippines EFG Hermes Best Asset Management Solutions - Egypt EFG Hermes Best Sustainable Financial Service Provider - Egypt Egencia Best Business Travel Solutions Provider Executive Board, Banco Sol Best Managed Bank - Angola FCA Bank Best European Auto/Car Finance Provider - Italy Fides Treasury Services Ltd Multi-banking Solution Provider of the Year Fiduciaria de Occidente S.A Asset Management Company of the Year - Colombia Fiduciaria de Occidente S.A Fiduciary Company of the Year - Colombia Frontera Energy Sustainable Independent Oil and Gas Company of the Year - Latin America Giacomo Carelli, FCA Bank Banking CEO of the Year - Italy Global Solar Fund Renewable Energy Efficiency Technology of the Year - Italy Guaranty Trust Bank (SL) Ltd Most Innovative Bank of the Year - Sierra Leone HELLENIC REPUBLIC ASSET DEVELOPMENT FUND Global FDI Program of the Year Henry Oroh, Zenith Bank (Ghana) Limited Best Banking CEO of the Year - Ghana IESE Business School Excellence in Executive Education - Europe IJG Securities (Proprietary) Limited Best Brokerage House - Namibia INCAE Business School Excellence in Executive Education - C&C INCAE Business School Latin America Business School of the Year Intercorp Group Best International Tax Consulting Boutique Inversiones Security Capital Markets Company of the Year - Chile Inversiones Security Investment Management Company of the Year - Chile Jammal Trust Bank SAL Financial Inclusion Program of the Year - Lebanon Jorge Polgar Pisano, BROU Banking CEO of the Year - Uruguay KANDEO FUND ESG Private Equity Firm of the Year - Latin America KASIKORN Business-Technology Group (KBTG) Most Innovative Digital Banking Services - Southeast Asia Keystone Bank Limited Most Innovative Bank of the Year - Nigeria Khalid Al Subeai, Barwa Bank Best CEO Banking - Qatar Kurt Koenigsfest, Banco Solidario S.A. Banking CEO of the Year - Bolivia LVA Indices Best Market Data Provider - Andean Region MACROINVEST Financial Advisory Firm of the Year - Peru Managing Partners Group Alternative Investment Firm of the Year - Europe MERLIN Properties S.A. Real Estate Investment Trust of the Year - Europe Mohamed El-Etreby, Banque Misr Banker of the Year - Egypt Mohammad Salem Omaid, Azizi Bank Best Banking CEO - Afghanistan Molino Cañuelas Best Corporate Governance - Argentina Molino Cañuelas Best Managed Company - Argentina National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) Excellence in Corporate Governance, Oil and Gas Industry - USA National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) Oil and Gas Service Provider of the Year - MENA New Economy Development Fund S.A. - TANEO Best Venture Capital Investment Firm of the Year - Greece NJMPF Best Managed Retirement Fund - South Africa NJMPF Pension Fund of the Year - South Africa Obeahon Ohiwerei, Keystone Bank Limited Best Banking CEO - Nigeria Pangaea Securities Limited Best Brokerage House Pedro Cardoso, Banco Nacional Ultramarino (BNU) Best Banking CEO - Macau People's Bank Best Bank - Sri Lanka People's Bank Best Corporate Banking Services - Sri Lanka Peru - Proinversion Most Attractive Destination for International Investment - Latin America PPI - Portfolio Personal Inversiones Financial Advisory and Investment Management Company PPI - Portfolio Personal Inversiones Most Innovative Online Trading Services Produbanco Bank of the Year - Ecuador Produbanco Best Corporate Governance - Ecuador Proinversion PPP Infrastructure Investment Program of the Year - Latin America Proteccion S.A. Most Innovative Pension Fund of the Year - Colombia Proteccion S.A. Pension Fund of the Year - Colombia Puente Capital Markets Company of the Year - LATAM Puente Investment Bank of the Year - LATAM Puente Wealth Management Company of the Year - LATAM Reggie Middleton, Veritaseum Fintech CEO of the Year Ricardo Cuesta Delgado, Produbanco Banking CEO of the Year - Ecuador Rodrigo Lebois Mateos, UNIFIN FINANCIAL SERVICES Business Personality of the Year Roman Krabel, Accra City Hotel Best GM in the Leisure and Hospitality Industry - Ghana Sai Gon Joint Stock Commercial Bank - SCB Foreign Exchange Bank of the Year - Vietnam Sharjah Asset Management Most Innovative Investment Management Company - UAE Sharjah Investment and Development Authority FDI Agency of the Year - MENA Sharjah Investment and Development Authority Most Innovative FDI Project - MENA Sudameris Bank Sustainable Lending Institution of the Year - Paraguay Trade360 Most Innovative Social Trading Technology UMB Bank Corporate Bank of the Year - Ghana UNIFIN FINANCIAL SERVICES Best in Corporate Governance - Mexico UnionBank of the Philippines - Most Innovative Bank of the Year - Philippines Universiti Teknologi MARA Best Islamic Finance University - Malaysia Veritaseum Excellence in Fintech Voltylab Structured Products Firm of the Year - Monaco Webcor Group Branded Supplier of the Year WiseEnergy Best Renewable Energy Asset Managers - Italy Wissam Nesr, Webcor Group Best CEO in the FMCG Zenith Bank (Ghana) Limited Most Innovative Bank of the Year - Ghana Zinnovate International Best Managed Information Technology Company - Scandinavia Zinnovate International Most Innovative Logistics Technology Company - Scandinavia GLOBAL LEGAL AWARDS Abou Jaoude & Associates Law Firm Best Banking and Finance Law Firm - Lebanon Adriana Ramos Chaves, LatamLex Lawyers Lawyer of the Year - Costa Rica A.S.A. Bari, A.S & Associates Best Lawyer - Asia Carlos Abou Jaoude, Abou Jaoude & Associates Law Firm Best Lawyer - Lebanon Christodoulos G. Vassiliades & Co. LLC Best Corporate and Commercial Law Firm - Cyprus Deloitte Best Tax Firm - Chile Joseph Courand, Deloitte Best Tax Partner - Chile LatamLex Lawyers Banking and Finance Law Firm of the Year - Central America and The Caribbean LatamLex Lawyers Best Corporate and Commercial Law Firm - Costa Rica Pellerano & Herrera Best Corporate and Commercial Law Firm - Dominican Republic Rashid Al Saad, Sharq Law Firm Best Lawyer - Qatar Ricardo Pellerano, Pellerano & Herrera Best Lawyer - Dominican Republic Sharq Law Firm Best Corporate Law Firm - Qatar Zangue & Partners Best Banking & Finance Law Firm - Cameroon

Video page link: https://the-european.eu/videos

For more details on The European Global Business Awards 2018, go to

https://the-european.eu/the-european-awards

Contact

Pete Sloan

Awards Department

+44-(0)-207-033-5332

E: awards@the-european.eu

W: http://www.the-european.eu



SOURCE The European Magazine