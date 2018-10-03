The European Announces its Award Winners for 2018

The European continues to acknowledge businesses that enable and boost the economy. It covers Global Banking and Finance, Global ESG Leaders, the Global Legal sectors and regional development in areas such as Europe, Latin America, Africa, MENA, Asia and Central Eastern Europe. A selection of companies have been recognised for progress, competitiveness and outstanding performance in their respective fields.

Recipients of The European Global Business Awards 2018 were scrupulously selected based on thorough interviews specially designed according to subscribers' feedback. The response and the nominations The European has received are fully driven by business professionals. Companies are nominated according to their performance, product offerings, innovative business solutions, work environment, values, and marketing strategies.

THE EUROPEAN GLOBAL BUSINESS AWARDS 2018 RECIPIENTS

Global Banking and Finance Awards

Award Recipients

Category

Aafiya TPA 

Most Innovative New Service (Dahab) of the Year - UAE 

Accra City Hotel

Leading Hotel Company of the Year - Ghana

Adar Capital Partners

Boutique Fund Manager of the Year - Cayman Islands 

Ade Adebiyi, Guaranty Trust Bank (SL) Ltd

Banker of the Year - Sierra Leone

AEVI

Best Payment Technology Product Provider - Germany  

Afore XXI Banorte

Best Institution in Responsible Investment - Mexico  

Afore XXI Banorte

Most Innovative Pension Fund - Mexico  

Afore XXI Mexico

Pension Fund of the Year - Mexico   

AFP CAPITAL

Best Institution in Responsible Investment - Chile

AFP CAPITAL

Pension Fund Manager of the Year - Chile

Ágora Asesores Financieros EAFI

Most Innovative Financial Advisory Firm - Spain  

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait

Best Retail Bank - Kuwait 

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait - Egypt

Most Innovative Bank - Egypt  

Algotechs

Innovative Trading Technology - UK

Al Khalij Commercial Bank, "al khaliji" 

Best Corporate Bank - Qatar  

Al Khalij Commercial Bank, "al khaliji" 

Best Private Banking Services - MENA  

ANDBANK

Innovative Digital Private Bank of the Year - Spain  

APG-Neuros

Most Innovative Wastewater Solution Provider - Aeration Systems

APS S.A.

Best Product - Banking Industry

APS S.A.

Most Secure Bank Card

Arche Associates

Best Portfolio Management Firm of the Year - Luxembourg

ArgusFX Ltd 

Most Reliable FX Broker 

ATFX

FX Broker of the Year - UK

ATRIO

Mixed-Use Commercial Development of the Year - Latin America

Augusto Mitidieri, Sintetica

Best Pharmaceutical CEO of the Year - Europe

Azizi Bank

Most Innovative Bank of the Year - Afghanistan

BAC Credomatic

Bank of the Year - Costa Rica

BAC Credomatic

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year (C&C)

BAF Capital

Best International LATAM Focus Investment Company

BALANZ

Investment Banking Company of the Year - Argentina

BALANZ

Wealth Management Company of the Year - Argentina

Bancolombia 

Bank of the Year - Colombia

Bancolombia 

Best Bank for Financial Inclusion - Colombia

Bancolombia 

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year - Latin America

Banco BCS

Best Corporate Bank - Angola

Banco BCS

Best Private Bank - Angola

Banco de Chile

Commercial Bank of the Year - Chile

Banco de Chile

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year - Chile

Banco de Corrientes S.A.

Commercial Bank of the Year - Argentina

Banco Economico

Most Innovative Bank of the Year - Angola

Banco Finca

Innovation in Financial Inclusion and Social Responsibility - Ecuador

Banco Finca

Social Impact Bank of the Year - Ecuador  

Banco Nacional Ultramarino (BNU)

Most Innovative Bank of the Year

Banco Republica - BROU

Best Bank for Financial Inclusion - Uruguay

Banco Republica - BROU

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year - Uruguay

Banco Sol SA

Bank of the Year - Angola

Banco Solidario S.A.

Innovation in Financial Inclusion and Social Responsibility - Bolivia

Banque Misr

Best SME Bank - Egypt

Barents Re Reinsurance Company, Inc.

Best in Corporate Governance

Barents Re Reinsurance Company, Inc.

Global Reinsurance Company of the Year

Barwa Bank

Best Shariah Compliant Bank - Qatar

BBVA Bancomer

Bank of the Year - Mexico 

BBVA Bancomer

Best Bank for Financial Inclusion - Mexico

BBVA Bancomer

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year - Mexico

BCI - Banco Comercial e de Investimentos, SA

Bank of the Year - Mozambique

 

BCI - Banco Comercial e de Investimentos, SA

Most Innovative Bank - Mozambique

 

BCPG Public Company Limited

Most Sustainable Company - Thailand

Black Sea Trade and Development Bank

Financial Inclusion Program of the Year

Black Sea Trade and Development Bank

Innovative Institution of the Year

BLOM BANK

Bank of the Year - Lebanon

BLOM BANK

Bank of the Year - MENA 

BLOM BANK

Strongest Bank - Lebanon

BNI - Banco de Negócios Internacional (Europa) 

Bank of the Year - Portugal

BNI - Banco de Negócios Internacional (Europa) 

Most Innovative Bank of the Year - Portugal

BTG Pactual Colombia

Investment Bank of the Year - Colombia

BTG Pactual Colombia

Wealth Management Company of the Year - Colombia

Bundit Sapianchai, BCPG Public Company Limited

Leadership in Renewable Energy - Southeast Asia 

CABEI - Central American Bank for Economic Integration

Best Sustainable Bond Issuer - Latin America

CABEI - Central American Bank for Economic Integration

Sustainable Financial Institution of the Year - Latin America

Capital.com

Most Innovative Broker - Europe

Capital.com

Most Transparent Brokerage Service Provider - Europe

Carvajal Tecnología y Servicios S.A.S. 

Business Technology Solution Provider of the Year - Latin America   

CIBanco

Green Bank of the Year - Mexico

CIBanco

Innovation in Sustainable Financing - Mexico 

CINDE - Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency

Business Innovation Hub - Latin America

 

CINDE - Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency

FDI Promotion Agency of the Year - Latin America

Columbia Business School Executive Education 

Excellency in Executive Education 

Compagnie Monégasque de Banque (CMB)

Customer Service Private Bank of the Year - Monaco

Compagnie Monégasque de Banque (CMB)

Monaco Banking Ambassador

Consultatio Financial Services  

Asset Management Company of the Year - Argentina  

Consultatio Financial Services  

Most Innovative Investment Management Firm - Argentina  

CRÉDITO REAL

Consumer Financing Company of the Year - Mexico

CRÉDITO REAL

Innovation in Financial Inclusion and Social Responsibility - Mexico  

Da Vinci Partners LLC

Best Global Intellectual Property Service Provider 

Davivienda Corredores

Capital Markets Company of the Year - Colombia

Davivienda Corredores

Investment Management Company of the Year - Colombia

Deutsche Bank Portugal 

Customer Service Private Bank of the Year - Portugal 

DPM Finanzas EAFI

Financial Advisory Firm of the Year - Spain

Edwin R. Bautista, UnionBank of the Philippines

Best Banking CEO - Philippines

 

EFG Hermes

Best Asset Management Solutions - Egypt    

EFG Hermes

Best Sustainable Financial Service Provider - Egypt

Egencia

Best Business Travel Solutions Provider

Executive Board, Banco Sol

Best Managed Bank - Angola  

FCA Bank

Best European Auto/Car Finance Provider - Italy  

Fides Treasury Services Ltd

Multi-banking Solution Provider of the Year

Fiduciaria de Occidente S.A

Asset Management Company of the Year - Colombia

Fiduciaria de Occidente S.A

Fiduciary Company of the Year - Colombia

Frontera Energy

Sustainable Independent Oil and Gas Company of the Year - Latin America  

Giacomo Carelli, FCA Bank

Banking CEO of the Year - Italy

Global Solar Fund

Renewable Energy Efficiency Technology of the Year - Italy  

Guaranty Trust Bank (SL) Ltd

Most Innovative Bank of the Year - Sierra Leone

HELLENIC REPUBLIC ASSET DEVELOPMENT FUND 

Global FDI Program of the Year 

Henry Oroh, Zenith Bank (Ghana) Limited 

Best Banking CEO of the Year - Ghana

IESE Business School

Excellence in Executive Education - Europe 

IJG Securities (Proprietary) Limited

Best Brokerage House - Namibia

INCAE Business School

Excellence in Executive Education - C&C 

INCAE Business School

Latin America Business School of the Year  

Intercorp Group

Best International Tax Consulting Boutique

Inversiones Security

Capital Markets Company of the Year - Chile  

Inversiones Security

Investment Management Company of the Year - Chile

Jammal Trust Bank SAL

Financial Inclusion Program of the Year - Lebanon

Jorge Polgar Pisano, BROU

Banking CEO of the Year - Uruguay  

KANDEO FUND

ESG Private Equity Firm of the Year - Latin America

KASIKORN Business-Technology Group (KBTG)

Most Innovative Digital Banking Services - Southeast Asia

Keystone Bank Limited

Most Innovative Bank of the Year - Nigeria  

Khalid Al Subeai, Barwa Bank

Best CEO Banking - Qatar

Kurt Koenigsfest, Banco Solidario S.A.

Banking CEO of the Year - Bolivia

LVA Indices

Best Market Data Provider - Andean Region  

MACROINVEST

Financial Advisory Firm of the Year - Peru  

Managing Partners Group

Alternative Investment Firm of the Year - Europe

MERLIN Properties S.A.

Real Estate Investment Trust of the Year - Europe   

Mohamed El-Etreby, Banque Misr

Banker of the Year - Egypt

Mohammad Salem Omaid, Azizi Bank

Best Banking CEO - Afghanistan  

Molino Cañuelas

Best Corporate Governance - Argentina

Molino Cañuelas

Best Managed Company - Argentina

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR)

Excellence in Corporate Governance, Oil and Gas Industry - USA 

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR)

Oil and Gas Service Provider of the Year - MENA 

New Economy Development Fund S.A. - TANEO 

Best Venture Capital Investment Firm of the Year - Greece 

NJMPF

Best Managed Retirement Fund - South Africa

NJMPF

Pension Fund of the Year - South Africa

Obeahon Ohiwerei, Keystone Bank Limited 

Best Banking CEO - Nigeria  

Pangaea Securities Limited

Best Brokerage House

Pedro Cardoso, Banco Nacional Ultramarino (BNU)

Best Banking CEO - Macau

People's Bank

Best Bank - Sri Lanka  

People's Bank

Best Corporate Banking Services - Sri Lanka  

Peru - Proinversion

Most Attractive Destination for International Investment - Latin America  

PPI - Portfolio Personal Inversiones

Financial Advisory and Investment Management Company

PPI - Portfolio Personal Inversiones

Most Innovative Online Trading Services

Produbanco

Bank of the Year - Ecuador

Produbanco

Best Corporate Governance - Ecuador

Proinversion

PPP Infrastructure Investment Program of the Year - Latin America  

Proteccion S.A. 

Most Innovative Pension Fund of the Year - Colombia 

Proteccion S.A. 

Pension Fund of the Year - Colombia  

Puente

Capital Markets Company of the Year - LATAM 

Puente

Investment Bank of the Year - LATAM 

Puente

Wealth Management Company of the Year - LATAM  

Reggie Middleton, Veritaseum 

Fintech CEO of the Year 

Ricardo Cuesta Delgado, Produbanco

Banking CEO of the Year - Ecuador

Rodrigo Lebois Mateos, UNIFIN FINANCIAL SERVICES

Business Personality of the Year

 

Roman Krabel, Accra City Hotel

Best GM in the Leisure and Hospitality Industry - Ghana

Sai Gon Joint Stock Commercial Bank - SCB

Foreign Exchange Bank of the Year - Vietnam 

Sharjah Asset Management

Most Innovative Investment Management Company - UAE

Sharjah Investment and Development Authority

FDI Agency of the Year - MENA

 

Sharjah Investment and Development Authority

Most Innovative FDI Project - MENA

 

Sudameris Bank

Sustainable Lending Institution of the Year - Paraguay  

Trade360

Most Innovative Social Trading Technology

UMB Bank

Corporate Bank of the Year - Ghana

UNIFIN FINANCIAL SERVICES

Best in Corporate Governance - Mexico

UnionBank of the Philippines -

Most Innovative Bank of the Year - Philippines

Universiti Teknologi MARA

Best Islamic Finance University - Malaysia

Veritaseum

Excellence in Fintech  

Voltylab

Structured Products Firm of the Year - Monaco

Webcor Group

Branded Supplier of the Year

WiseEnergy

Best Renewable Energy Asset Managers - Italy

Wissam Nesr, Webcor Group

Best CEO in the FMCG

Zenith Bank (Ghana) Limited 

Most Innovative Bank of the Year - Ghana  

Zinnovate International 

Best Managed Information Technology Company - Scandinavia  

Zinnovate International

Most Innovative Logistics Technology Company - Scandinavia  

GLOBAL LEGAL AWARDS

Abou Jaoude & Associates Law Firm

Best Banking and Finance Law Firm - Lebanon

Adriana Ramos Chaves, LatamLex Lawyers

Lawyer of the Year - Costa Rica  

A.S.A. Bari, A.S & Associates

Best Lawyer - Asia

Carlos Abou Jaoude, Abou Jaoude & Associates Law Firm

Best Lawyer - Lebanon

 

Christodoulos G. Vassiliades & Co. LLC

Best Corporate and Commercial Law Firm - Cyprus

Deloitte

Best Tax Firm - Chile

Joseph Courand, Deloitte

Best Tax Partner - Chile

LatamLex Lawyers

Banking and Finance Law Firm of the Year - Central America and The Caribbean 

LatamLex Lawyers

Best Corporate and Commercial Law Firm - Costa Rica  

Pellerano & Herrera 

Best Corporate and Commercial Law Firm - Dominican Republic 

Rashid Al Saad, Sharq Law Firm

Best Lawyer - Qatar 

Ricardo Pellerano, Pellerano & Herrera 

Best Lawyer - Dominican Republic 

Sharq Law Firm

Best Corporate Law Firm - Qatar

Zangue & Partners

Best Banking & Finance Law Firm - Cameroon

