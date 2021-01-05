The European Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Market 2020

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Customer Experience Outsourcing Services, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global customer experience (CX) outsourcing services market is challenged by commoditization. Consequently, outsourcers are deploying advanced technology-enabled solutions and working with partners from across the ecosystem to differentiate in the fragmented marketplace. Over the years, the focus has shifted from cost and labor arbitrage to customer and agent experience enhancement. Technology has a significant role in helping companies meet evolving customer demand as change is primarily driven by customers who prefer digital solutions.

In Europe, the CX outsourcing services market has some unique requirements in terms of language and demand for nearshore / onshore capabilities. The market has witnessed a shift with innovations across technology and business models. Greater reliance on partnerships and the ecosystem are also imperative to growth. Working closely with partners and clients, many of whom are long-term associates, helps outsourcers to initiate innovation in a multi-vendor environment and retain relevance.

The report reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the report based on their growth, innovation, and a small discussion on their positioning. The report analyzes hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the report, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

The European Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Market

Competitive Environment

Companies to Action

Atento

Bosch

Capita

CGS

Comdata

Concentrix

Covisian

Grupo Konecta

Majorel

Sitel

Sutherland Global Services

SYKES

Teleperformance

TELUS International

Transcom

TTEC

Webhelp

Strategic Insights

Next Steps: Leveraging the Report to Empower Key Stakeholders

Significance of Being on the Report

Empowers the CEO's Growth Team

Empowers Investors

Empowers Customers

Empowers the Board of Directors

Analytics

Benchmarking Future Growth Potential

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jpqvs1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

