Market Overview

The European human insulin market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period (2019-2024), and it is estimated to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2019.



- Diabetes is generally considered as a lifestyle-related disease. Over time, incidences of the disease have increased outrageously, with the increase in population levels.

- Prevalence of diabetes among all age groups in the European region is increasing mainly due to obesity, unhealthy diet and physical inactivity.

- The prevalence of autoimmune Type 1 Diabetes is also rising in Europe, and as per sources, Europe has the highest number of children with Type 1 Diabetes. The European countries that are making the most significant contribution to the overall numbers of Type 1 Diabetes in children are the United Kingdom, the Russian Federation, and Germany.

- This has resulted in a massive demand for insulin. Though Type 2 Diabetic patient's treatment is initiated with oral drugs, insulin may also be required when glucose levels are not effectively controlled, due to the unhealthy lifestyle. Thus, a demand for insulin even exists among Type 2 Diabetic patients.



Scope of the Report

The market is segmented by Product Type (Basal or Long-acting Insulins, Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins, Traditional Human Insulins, Combination Insulins, and Biosimilar Insulins), and Geography.



Key Market Trends

The rise in Insulin Drug Pricing



- Insulins have been in the market for decades. However, the cost of insulin has always been a primary concern.

- A recent example is the pull-out of Tresiba from Germany due to the pricing pressure after the authorities said they would price the long-acting basal insulin on par with old human insulin injections.

- Though biosimilar competition in Europe increased, allowing for insulin prices to be low, branded drugs have always been the order of the day.

- Moreover, leading players have been able to get multiple extensions by making incremental improvements to their branded drugs.



Germany Dominates the Market



- As of 2018, Germany dominated the insulin market, and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The rise is due to the high prevalence of diabetes among the country's population.

- In Germany, according to an estimate, the number of patients with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes is gradually increasing.

- The diabetic population in Germany, as of 2018, was reported to be 7.9 million.

- The number is expected to increase many-fold in the coming years due to the increasing prevalence of sedentary lifestyles, changing food habits, and other lifestyle changes.



Competitive Landscape

- The European human insulin market is highly consolidated, with three major manufacturers who also have a global market presence, and the remaining manufacturers remain confined to the other local or region-specific manufacturers.

- Mergers and acquisitions between players in the recent past have helped companies strengthen their market presence. Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim together have an alliance in developing and commercializing Abasaglar (Insulin Glargine).

- Biocon partnered with Mylan has launched Semglee (biosimilar insulin glargine) in the European market.



Insulins Under Development:

Novo Nordisk is developing the first once-weekly long-acting insulin (LAI287), which is currently in phase 2. The insulin indicated for both Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes patients.

Eli Lilly is developing a long-acting insulin-Fc (LY3209590). "Basal Insulin-Fc" is a large molecule comprised of engineered insulin fused to an Fc domain designed to provide a long-acting basal profile. LY3209590 is being studied for the treatment of diabetes.



Oral Insulin's Drugs are Expected to Boost the Market:

Biocon is developing Insulin Tregopil, an oral prandial insulin tablet, for the treatment of Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes mellitus. The fast-acting oral insulin could improve post-prandial glucose control with reduced side effects and greater adherence, thus holding the promise to transform T1D management.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral drug delivery systems, is working to bring the first oral insulin product to market, thus, providing a more convenient, effective, as well as a safer method for delivering insulin therapy.



