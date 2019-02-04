NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in European hydration bottle market to 2023 by material (plastic, stainless steel, glass, and others), product type (regular and insulated), sales channel (offline and online), application (everyday, sports and outdoor activities, and others), and price range (low end range/ good, mid end range/ better, and high end range/ best)



The future of the European hydration bottle market looks promising with opportunities in the various outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, fitness, and travel. The European hydration bottle market is expected to reach an estimated $1.6 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 6.0% from 2018 to 2023. The major drivers for this market are increasing popularity of outdoor activities, and promotional strategies by manufactures such as targeted marketing, product design, and giving more space on shelf by major retail brands.



Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the European hydration bottle market include use of hydration bottle with smart lid and integrated hydration calculator to measure liquid intake, increasing demand for BPA-free water bottle which is 100% eco-friendly and recyclable, and refill-reuse bottle campaigns to reduce plastic wastage.



European Hydration Bottle market by application



European Hydration Bottle market



European Hydration Bottle manufacturer



The study includes European hydration bottle market size and forecast for the European hydration bottle market through 2023, segmented by material type, product type, sales channel, application, and price range as follows:



European Hydration Bottle Market by Material Type [Value (€ Million), ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2012 to 2023]:

Plastic Stainless Steel Glass Others



European Hydration Bottle Market by Product Type [Value (€ Million), ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

Regular Insulated



European Hydration Bottle Market by Sales Channel [Value (€ Million), ($ Million) from 2012 and 2023]:

Online Offline



European Hydration Bottle Market by Application [Value (€ Million), ($ Million) from 2012 and 2023]:

Everyday Sports and Outdoor Activities Others



European Hydration Bottle Market by Price Range [Market Share (%) in 2017]:

Low end range/ Good Mid end range/ Better High end range/ Best



European Hydration Bottle Market by Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2012 to 2023]:

Western Europe Germany The United Kingdom France Eastern Europe Russia Poland

Some of the European hydration bottle companies profiled in this report include BRITA GmbH, CamelBak Products, Tupperware, Sigg Switzerland, Thermos and others.



Lucintel forecasts that plastic bottle will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period supported by its light weight, easy availability, lower cost, durability, and convenience.



Regular and insulated are the major product type of hydration bottle market. Lucintel predicts that the insulated water bottle is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing consumer interests in sports and outdoor activities.



Some of the features of "European Hydration Bottle Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" Include:

Market size estimates: European hydration bottle market size estimation in terms of value (€M) and volume ($ Million) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: European hydration bottle market size by various applications such as material type, product type, sales channel, application, and price range in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: European hydration bottle market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for hydration bottle in the European hydration bottle market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for hydration bottle in the European hydration bottle market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report addresses the following key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the European hydration bottle market by material (plastic, stainless steel, glass, and others), product type (regular and insulated), sales channel (offline and online), application (everyday, sports and outdoor activities, and others), and price range (low end range/ good, mid end range/ better, and high end range/ best)?

Q.2. Which product segment will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting European hydration bottle market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this European hydration bottle market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this European hydration bottle market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the European hydration bottle market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the European hydration bottle market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this European hydration bottle market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this European hydration bottle market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this European hydration bottle market?



