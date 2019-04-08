The European Magazine Announces Winners of the Business Awards 2019
Apr 08, 2019, 04:00 ET
LONDON, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The European continues with its annual recognition of excellence across the world of commerce. As the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals reshape the corporate agenda, companies are realising that success is measured beyond the balance sheet. Along with product innovation, positive contributions to society and sound stewardship of the environment are becoming the benchmarks by which results are judged. The following highlights the companies and individuals looking to realise a vision for better business.
al khaliji – Best Corporate Bank – Qatar
al khaliji – Best Financial Inclusion Program – Qatar
Andres Meta, BIND Banco Industrial
Banking CEO of the Year – Argentina
Arche Family Office
Best Family Office – Luxembourg
Arche Wealth Management
Most Innovative Investment Company – Luxembourg
Augusto Mitidieri, Sintetica
Best Performing CEO Pharma – Europe
AvaTrade – Best Affiliation Programme
AvaTrade – Best Broker
BAC Credomatic
Bank of the Year – Costa Rica
BAC Credomatic
Bank of the Year – Honduras
BAC Credomatic
Best Bank for Financial Inclusion – Costa Rica
BAC Credomatic
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year Central America and Caribbean
Banco BNI Europa – Bank of the Year – Portugal Banco FINCA
Innovation in Financial Inclusion and Social Responsibility
Banco FINCA – Social Impact Bank of the Year
Ivan Tobar, Banco FINCA - Social Impact Leader of the Year
Banco Nacional de Guinea Ecuatorial
Best Bank Equatorial Guinea
Banco Nacional de Guinea Ecuatorial
Best Bank for International Trade – Equatorial Guinea
Banco Popular Dominicano
Best Bank for Financial Inclusion – Dominican Republic
Banco Popular Dominicano
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Dominican Republic
Bancolombia
Bank of the Year – Colombia
Bancolombia
Best Bank for Financial Inclusion – Colombia
Bancolombia
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Latin America
Banco Sol SA
Best Human Capital Development Program & CSR – Angola
Banco Solidiario S.A
Innovation in Financial Inclusion and Social Responsibility – Bolivia
Banco Solidiario S.A
Social Impact Bank of the Year – Bolivia
Bank of China Macau Branch
Best SME Partner Bank – Macau
Bank of Industry
Best SME Partner Bank – Nigeria
Banreservas
Commercial Bank of the Year – Dominican Republic
Barents Re
Best Bonds Offering – Reinsurance
Barents Re
Best Overall Reinsurance Company – Luxembourg
BBVA Bancomer
Bank of the Year – Mexico
BBVA Bancomer
Best Bank for Financial Inclusion – Mexico
BBVA Bancomer
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Mexico
BCI
Bank of the Year – Mozambique
BCI
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Mozambique
BCS – Best Corporate Bank – Angola
BCS – Best Private Bank – Angola
BIM Asset Management
Social Impact Company of the Year – Bolivia
BIM Asset Management
Sustainable Fund Management Company of the Year – Bolivia
BLOM BANK
Bank of the Year – Lebanon
BLOM BANK
Bank of the Year – MENA
BLOM BANK
Strongest Performing Bank – Lebanon
BNI
Banco Nacional de Investimento Best Investment Bank – Mozambique
BTG Pactual Colombia
Investment Bank of the Year – Colombia
BTG Pactual Colombia
Investment Fund Management Firm of the Year – Colombia
CABEI – Central American Bank for Economic Integration
Best Sustainable Bond Issuer of the Year – Latin America
CABEI – Central American Bank for Economic Integration
Infrastructure Financing Institution of the Year – Latin America
CABEI – Central American Bank for Economic Integration
Sustainable Financial Institution of the Year – Latin America
Canales Auty
Natural Resources Advisory Firm of the Year – Latin America
Coutinho Nobre Miguel, Banco Sol SA
Banking CEO of the Year – Angola
CreditEase
Financial Technology Company of the Year – Asia
Crédito Real
SME's Financing Company of the Year – Mexico
Crédito Real
Innovation in Financial Inclusion & Social Responsibility – Mexico
Crédito Real
Consumer Financing Company of the Year – Mexico
Deutsche Bank Portugal
Best Private Banking – Portugal
Dr. Moris Bekezela Mpofu, Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company
Best CEO in Sustainable Mining Industry – Zimbabwe FBS – Best Forex Broker – Europe
Fiduciaria de Occidente S.A.
Asset Management Company of the Year – Colombia
Fiduciaria de Occidente S.A.
Most Innovative Investment Management Company – Colombia
Grupo Rotoplas
Leading Company in Corporate Governance – Mexico
Grupo Rotoplas
Sustainable Water Solutions Company of the Year – Latin America
Intercorp – Tax Consultancy Firm of the Year
International Capital Management AG
Best Performer Alternative Equity Strategy
International Investment Bank
Trade and Finance Bank of the Year – CEE
Juan Carlos Mora, Bancolombia
Banking CEO of the Year – Colombia
Kurt Koenigfest, Banco Solidiario S.A.
Social Impact Leader of the Year – Bolivia
Leonardo Braune, Intercorp
Best International Tax Consultant of the Year
Manuel Alejandro Grullon, Banco Popular Dominicano
Banking CEO of the Year – Dominican Republic
Mapfre Peru
Life Insurance Company of the Year – Peru
Mapfre Peru
Most Innovative Insurance Company of the Year – Peru
N. Vasantha Kumar, People's Bank
Banking CEO of the Year – Sri Lanka
Nashwa Al Ruwaini, Pyramedia
Media CEO of The Year – MENA
Natal Joint Municipal Pension Funds
Best Financial Inclusion – Pension Fund – South Africa
Natal Joint Municipal Pension Funds
Pension Fund of the Year – South Africa
Ngern Tid Lor Company Limited
Best Financial Service Provider (non-bank) – Thailand
Ning Tang, CreditEase
Fintech CEO of the Year – Asia
OenoFuture – Fine Wine Investment Firm of the Year – Europe
Olukayode Pitan, Bank of Industry
Banker of the Year – Nigeria
Paulo Sousa, BC – Best Banking CEO – Southern Africa
Pellerano & Herrera
Most Innovative Law Firm of the Year – Dominican Republic
Pellerano & Herrera
Corporate and Commercial Law Firm of the Year – Dominican Republic
People's Bank
Best Bank – Sri Lanka
People's Bank
Best Financial Inclusion Program – Sri Lanka
Piyasak Ukritnukun, Ngern Tid Lor Company Limited
Financial CEO of the Year – Thailand
Prima AFP
Leading Institution in Sustainability and SRI – Peru
Prima AFP
Pension Fund of the Year – Peru
Produbanco
Bank of the Year – Ecuador
Produbanco
Best Bank in Corporate Governance – Ecuador
Produbanco
Innovative Digital Retail Bank of the Year – Ecuador
Pyramedia
Best Media Consultancy and Production Firm – MENA
Ricardo Cuesta Delgado, Produbanco
Banking CEO of the Year – Ecuador
Ricardo Pellerano, Pellarano & Herrera
Lawyer of the Year – Dominican Republic
SURA Asset Management Mexico
Leading Company in Social Responsible Investment – Mexico
SURA Asset Management Mexico
Most Innovative Asset Management Company – Mexico
SURA Investment Management
Investment Management Company of the Year – Mexico
Tomas Matola, BNI
Banco Nacional de Investimento Banking CEO of the Year – Mozambique
Trading Y bolsa Para Torpes
Best Trading Education Provider – Spain
Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company
Best Corporate Governance Principles – Zimbabwe
