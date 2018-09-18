The European Magazine Are Proud to Be an Official Media Partner for the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2018

LONDON, October 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Abu Dhabi International Boat show is the first one which is unique to the region. It caters for all marine industry professionals. It is now under four weeks away.

t he-european.eu has had a long-standing relationship with the Southampton Boat show and the London Boat show in recent years, and the alliance has been hugely successful which is why this partnership with ADNEC is ideal.

Abu Dhabi has played host to major events such as the Volvo Ocean Race, Red Bull Air Race, and the Abu Dhabi Sailing Regatta.

The demographic of such events is in-line with that of the- e uropean.eu which are industry leaders, captains of industry and high net worth individuals.







