NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019

The European managed services market was valued at USD 66.14 billion in 2018, and it is projected to be worth USD 148.74 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 14.1% during the period of 2019-2024. Although Western Europe is the growth hub for managed hosting and colocation in Europe, Eastern Europe is witnessing growth with cloud and hosting technology trends. Moreover, server virtualization technology is also gaining traction, with managed hosting customers investing in managed virtualized servers, instead of dedicated physical servers in the traditional hosting model.



- Increasing shift to hybrid IT is driving the market. The IoT solutions, which connect hardware devices, embedded software, communication services, and managed services, offer smart communication environments, such as smart transportation, smart homes, and smart healthcare. According to a report by Tata Consultancy Services (published in 2019), which features a survey of about 3,764 IoT decision-makers in the enterprise organizations, the European companies are planning to invest about 0.4% of their revenues on IoT initiatives. This factor is expected to lead to a considerable transformation in business.

- Improved cost and operational efficiency is driving the market. The managed services offer several benefits that include the reduction of CapEx and OpEx. This factor enables users to make use of all emerging technologies. A survey conducted by Ericsson to understand the impact of midmarket managed services on SMEs indicates that about 68% of the SMBs in Europe agreed to have improved their bottom line with the help of managed services that include lowering IT costs, provision of performance predictability, user experience and cost and maintenance of the lean business environment.

- Integration and regulatory issues and reliability concerns is restraining the market to grow. According to a survey conducted by IoT-European Platforms Initiative (IoT-EPI), about half of the 575 IT and IoT decision-makers in the region indicated that they face the problem of lack of skills for the IoT-related tasks. About 38% of the IoT adopters cited complexity/technical challenges in using IoT as a barrier to further the adoption of IoT. The existing cloud and managed services' complexities and the lack of resources pose challenges to the market's growth.



Scope of the Report

The emergence of managed services is aiding in meeting the needs of a wide variety of businesses throughout Europe. In the region, the telecommunication providers are focusing on security services, owing to the European regulations. Furthermore, the region has a strong automotive and manufacturing sector and in addition, emerging applications, like cloud-based solutions, are expected to do significantly well during the forecast period.



Key Market Trends

Cloud Holds the Significant Share in The Market



- Cloud deployment type of the managed services is expected to hold a significant share in the market, owing to the added benefits, such as cost-saving, accessibility, scalability, and centralized service. According to Cloud Computing, by 2023, Western Europe is expected to hold 20% of the share of the global public cloud service market.

- The region holds a significant rate of adoption of cloud. For instance, according to the report on 'Global Cloud Index' by Cisco Systems in 2018, the Central and Eastern Europe lead all the regions in terms of average fixed upload speeds of 18.8 Mbps.

- According to Eurostat's data, in 2018, 68% of enterprises in Europe used cloud computing for the storage of files in electronic form on a cloud and 38% for the financial or accounting software applications. The British firms are the sixth biggest consumers of cloud in Europe, with 41.9% of the organizations adopting some form of cloud services, compared to the average of 26%.

- Due to the recent turnaround and growth in cloud services in the region, many cloud service providers are investing in building cloud capabilities in Europe. For instance, Accengage, a CRM and Marketing service provider, announced the opening of its EU cloud site. The new cloud site is built on Google's cloud platform data centers located in the European Union.



Managed Security Account for Significant Market Share



- An increasing threat of data theft and cybercrimes has compelled the organizations to opt for advanced services that can deliver monitoring and management of security assets, detection, and prevention, and threat-intelligence research.

- According to the Mnemonic, an MSS (managed security service) vendor, it is witnessing a rapid increase in the demand for high-end managed services all over Europe. Furthermore, the company states that organizations are witnessing the volume of threats on a daily basis and have few resources to keep up with the rapidly changing threat landscape.

- The incidents, such as enterprise-level cyber attacks and international cyber warfare, have increased the awareness of cybersecurity threats, and are expected to fuel the demand for managed security services in the region. For instance, The increasing malicious cyber activity (like WannaCry) affected the United Kingdom the most. With the increased internet of things (IoT) devices, the vulnerability and exposure to diverse cyber attacks are growing. At the end of 2018, the United Kingdom experienced 237 DDoS attacks per month during Q3 2017, an increase by 90%, compared to Q1 2017.

- The MSSP' are strengthening their presence in the Europe region. For instance, in May 2019, Orange Business Services, an MSS provider, announced a collaboration with Investcorp to acquire 100% of SecureLink on an enterprise value worth EUR 515 million. SecureLink, based in Netherlands, is one of the largest cybersecurity services providers in Europe, with the presences in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Norway. Due to the increasing number of data breaches, this acquisition will support the company to accelerate its presence in the European cybersecurity industry.



Competitive Landscape

The Europe managed services market is fragmented as market studied is dominated by international players which have a strong client base in the market. Additionally, in order to sustain in the market and retain their clients, companies are employing powerful competitive strategies. Thus, intensifying competitive rivalry in the market. Key players are Fujitsu Ltd, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, etc. Recent developments in the market are -

- Aug 2019 - The Vodafone Business and IBM venture announced that they have signed an eight-year deal with National Express, a UK-based transport provider with services in eight countries. The agreement covers the provision of cloud and digital services that will underpin National Express digital-first approach to use the latest technologies to raise its customer and safety standards, drive efficiencies, and grow its business.

- May 2019 - Cisco announced its plans to open a new Cisco Center of Excellence and Co-Innovation center, focusing on privacy and cybersecurity, located in Milan, Italy. The center will be part of the company's global network of Co-Innovation Centers.



