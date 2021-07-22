The European MBA Ranking 2021 by puls Marktforschung Research: UK leads with London Business School and University of Cambridge

News provided by

Puls Marktforschung Research

Jul 22, 2021, 08:35 ET

NUREMBERG, Germany, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- puls Market Research has compiled a ranking of 20 reputable European Business Schools and Universities. The ranking focuses on the success of the respective institutions' graduates based on data from the years 2017 to 2019.  The following criteria were taken into account:

  • Average salary of graduates after completing their course of studies
  • Employment rate after graduation

These two criteria were condensed into an unweighted index.

The required information was either polled directly from the university by telephone or e-mail, or determined through other media by means of secondary research. The survey exclusively considered European universities: 20 institutions from nine different countries.

The ranking resulted in the London Business School from Great Britain taking first place – especially due to its top placement with a view to graduates' salaries. Second position is also occupied by an institution from the United Kingdom: the University of Cambridge (Judge) with graduates' salaries almost equally as high. Iese Business School from Spain manages to secure third place on the podium for itself.

Slightly behind that, IE Business School, also from Spain, takes fourth place (here, only data from 2017 and 2019 was available). HEC Paris from France follows fifth. Behind it, IMD Business School from Switzerland claims a very close sixth position which is followed by the United Kingdom's University of Oxford (Saïd) in place number seven. Zurich Elite Business School from Switzerland boasts top values with regard to employability and thus manages to claim eighth position. Cranfield School of Management from the UK follows in rank number nine. Last but not least, the SDA Bocconi School of Management from Italy can also secure itself a place within the Top 10.

The European MBA Ranking 2021:

Rank

2017-
2019

Institution

Country

Graduates'
salaries in

US dollars

Employment
rate

Index

1

London Business School

UK

164,046

94%

117.1

2

University of Cambridge: Judge

UK

163,371

88%

113.6

3

Iese Business School

ES

149,051

93%

111.0

4

IE Business School*

ES

161,235

85%

110.3

5

HEC Paris

FR

138,184

92%

106.4

6

IMD Business School

CH

154,454

81%

106.3

7

University of Oxford: Said

UK

148,738

82%

104.6

8

Zurich Elite Business School

CH

117,145

100%

102.5

9

Cranfield School of Management

UK

123,146

92%

100.7

10

SDA Bocconi School of Management

IT

126,614

87%

99.1

11

Warwick Business School

UK

113,791

95%

98.8

12

Imperial College Business School

UK

119,354

88%

96.7

13

Mannheim Business School

DE

104,769

95%

95.4

14

City, University of London,
The Business School (formerly Cass)

UK

122,948

83%

95.0

15

University of St Gallen

CH

134,184

75%

94.7

16

Alliance Manchester Business School

UK

126,652

76%

92.8

17

University College Dublin Smurfit

IE

110,870

86%

92.3

18

The Lisbon MBA Catolica / Nova

PT

113,595

81%

90.7

19

Essec Business School*

FR

100,161

67%

76.8

20

Vlerick Business School*

BE

97,960

62%

73.7

* Values not available for all years: Vlerick Business School only 2017, IE Business School only 2017 and 2019, Essec Business School only 2018 and 2019

Contact Person:  

Franziska Erber
puls Marktforschung GmbH
+49(0)911-9535-448
[email protected]

About puls market research

For more than 25 years, puls Marktforschung has concentrated on securing the market success of companies through implementation-oriented market research and recommendations for measures derived from it.

You can find more information about puls market research at www.puls-marktforschung.de.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1531785/puls_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Puls Marktforschung Research

Also from this source

puls Market Research : Le classement européen des MBA 2021...

puls Market Research: The European MBA Ranking 2021...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics