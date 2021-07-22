The European MBA Ranking 2021 by puls Marktforschung Research: UK leads with London Business School and University of Cambridge

NUREMBERG, Germany, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- puls Market Research has compiled a ranking of 20 reputable European Business Schools and Universities. The ranking focuses on the success of the respective institutions' graduates based on data from the years 2017 to 2019. The following criteria were taken into account:

Average salary of graduates after completing their course of studies

Employment rate after graduation

These two criteria were condensed into an unweighted index.

The required information was either polled directly from the university by telephone or e-mail, or determined through other media by means of secondary research. The survey exclusively considered European universities: 20 institutions from nine different countries.

The ranking resulted in the London Business School from Great Britain taking first place – especially due to its top placement with a view to graduates' salaries. Second position is also occupied by an institution from the United Kingdom: the University of Cambridge (Judge) with graduates' salaries almost equally as high. Iese Business School from Spain manages to secure third place on the podium for itself.

Slightly behind that, IE Business School, also from Spain, takes fourth place (here, only data from 2017 and 2019 was available). HEC Paris from France follows fifth. Behind it, IMD Business School from Switzerland claims a very close sixth position which is followed by the United Kingdom's University of Oxford (Saïd) in place number seven. Zurich Elite Business School from Switzerland boasts top values with regard to employability and thus manages to claim eighth position. Cranfield School of Management from the UK follows in rank number nine. Last but not least, the SDA Bocconi School of Management from Italy can also secure itself a place within the Top 10.

The European MBA Ranking 2021:

Rank 2017-

2019 Institution Country Graduates'

salaries in US dollars Employment

rate Index 1 London Business School UK 164,046 94% 117.1 2 University of Cambridge: Judge UK 163,371 88% 113.6 3 Iese Business School ES 149,051 93% 111.0 4 IE Business School* ES 161,235 85% 110.3 5 HEC Paris FR 138,184 92% 106.4 6 IMD Business School CH 154,454 81% 106.3 7 University of Oxford: Said UK 148,738 82% 104.6 8 Zurich Elite Business School CH 117,145 100% 102.5 9 Cranfield School of Management UK 123,146 92% 100.7 10 SDA Bocconi School of Management IT 126,614 87% 99.1 11 Warwick Business School UK 113,791 95% 98.8 12 Imperial College Business School UK 119,354 88% 96.7 13 Mannheim Business School DE 104,769 95% 95.4 14 City, University of London,

The Business School (formerly Cass) UK 122,948 83% 95.0 15 University of St Gallen CH 134,184 75% 94.7 16 Alliance Manchester Business School UK 126,652 76% 92.8 17 University College Dublin Smurfit IE 110,870 86% 92.3 18 The Lisbon MBA Catolica / Nova PT 113,595 81% 90.7 19 Essec Business School* FR 100,161 67% 76.8 20 Vlerick Business School* BE 97,960 62% 73.7

* Values not available for all years: Vlerick Business School only 2017, IE Business School only 2017 and 2019, Essec Business School only 2018 and 2019

