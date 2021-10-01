The Excellence Collection Announces The Grand Opening Of Its First All Inclusive Resort For All Ages In Punta Cana

MIAMI, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Excellence Collection is proud to reveal the grand opening of Finest Punta Cana on October 1, 2021. This resort is the first of the collection's Finest Resorts brand in Punta Cana, and offers high end All Inclusive vacations for all ages. Finest Punta Cana sits along the same stretch of beach as the collection's two Excellence Resorts branded properties for adults only in the destination.

A strategic resort layout caters to guests of all ages at Finest Punta Cana, with different areas for families and for adults to share Extraordinary Moments with their loved ones in the setting that best suits their age group.

The 455-suite resort features the brand's iconic rooftop terrace suites, swim-up suites, family suites, and even more luxurious options, divided into three sections:

Finest Suites with infinite excellence amenities

with infinite excellence amenities Finest Club for families, with elevated in-suite amenities, complimentary hydrotherapy, and access to members-only lounges, beach area, pools, and restaurants

for families, with elevated in-suite amenities, complimentary hydrotherapy, and access to members-only lounges, beach area, pools, and restaurants Excellence Club for adults only, with elevated in-suite amenities, complimentary hydrotherapy, and access to exclusive lounges, private beach, pools, and restaurants. Excellence Club areas are set on their own side of the resort for a secluded adults-only environment.

Guests will have seven total pools with areas for families and adults, 10 international dining options, 15 bars, Imagine Kids Club, Imagine Lounge for mealtime childcare, ONE Spa with expansive hydrotherapy, and state-of-the-art fitness and meeting facilities. Of course, daytime and nighttime activities keep guests entertained throughout the week.

"It is a great joy for us to open Finest Punta Cana. The Excellence Collection's footprint in the Dominican Republic began in 2000 with the opening of Excellence Punta Cana, our first resort, and we are grateful to the incredible teams in the destination who built this stunning resort through a vision of Innovative Curation, and the staff who will bring our signature Bespoke Service."

Domingo Aznar, VP of Sales & Marketing

Destination weddings take center stage at Finest Punta Cana, with venues from beach weddings to rooftop terraces and elegant indoor ballrooms, alongside an expert team to plan each event.

Just like every property within The Excellence Collection, Finest Punta Cana has extensive health and safety protocols, including a new feature for contactless online check-in and check-out. Additionally, all employees will be fully vaccinated by opening day.

CONTACT: Diego Penaranda, [email protected]

SOURCE The Excellence Collection