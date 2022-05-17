The Excellence Collection Awarded Among the Best in the World in Tripadvisor's 2022 Travelers' Choice Awards

Exceptional Caribbean Resorts Named Top All-Inclusive, Romantic, and Luxury Hotels in Coveted Annual Travel Awards

CANCUN, Mexico, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Excellence Collection , an all-inclusive luxury hospitality brand with eight properties in Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, announced that two of its resort properties have earned Tripadvisor's 2022 Travelers' Choice® Best of the Best Awards in several of the most sought-after categories.

Beloved Playa Mujeres Suite Beloved Playa Mujeres

Located on the beautiful shores of Cancun, Mexico, The Excellence Collection's Beloved Playa Mujeres was recognized by guests for its world-class hospitality, superior accommodations, culinary offerings, serene atmosphere, and more. The intimate couples-only hotel was ranked:

No. 2 for Top 25 All-Inclusive Resorts in Mexico

No. 3 for Top 25 Most Romantic Hotels in Mexico

No. 13 for Top 25 Luxury Hotels in Mexico

No. 15 for Top 25 All-Inclusive Resorts in the World

No. 19 for Top 25 Hotels in Mexico

Additionally, Excellence Oyster Bay , a gorgeous Victorian-style paradise for adults in Montego Bay, Jamaica, ranked within the Top 25 Most Romantic Hotels in the Caribbean, described by reviewers as a "dream honeymoon experience" and "the best resort in Jamaica."

"The Excellence Collection is proud to have Excellence Oyster Bay, and especially Beloved Playa Mujeres, recognized in this year's Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards. We are pleased to see that the bespoke service, innovative curation, and extraordinary moments we always strive to offer our guests have allowed us to be worthy of these important distinctions that drive us to continue on our path of excellence," said Domingo Aznar, vice president of sales and marketing for The Excellence Collection. "While the travel industry continues to rebound, we are incredibly thankful to the guests who selected our resorts as their vacation destinations and for our dedicated staff who helped deliver the experiences that led to these outstanding reviews."

Tripadvisor is the world's largest travel guidance platform. Celebrating the top one percent of listings on Tripadvisor, the annual Travelers' Choice® Best of the Best Awards honor top-rated destinations, hotels, and more derived from reviews and opinions of users each year.

Media Contact:

Lydia Russo

B Public Relations for The Excellence Collection

(303) 658-0605

[email protected]

About The Excellence Collection

The Excellence Collection is a family-owned and operated resort group specializing in hotel management and worldwide real estate development, with a primary presence in Mexico and the Caribbean. The brand is a joint investment between Medieval Times, Zafiro Hotels and Viva Hotels that owns and manages five-star, award-winning resort properties in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica under three brands that encompass the concept of ultimate all-inclusive luxury: Adults only Excellence Resorts in Cancun, Riviera Maya, Punta Cana, and Montego Bay; couples only all-inclusive at Beloved Hotels in Cancun; and modern all-inclusive luxury for all ages at Finest Resorts in Cancun and Punta Cana. For additional information, please visit theexcellencecollection.com.

SOURCE The Excellence Collection