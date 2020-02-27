The Execu|Search Group Names CEO; Announces Executive Retirements and New Leadership Team

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Execu|Search Group announced that Lawrence Dolinko, current President of the Professional Services Temporary division, will succeed Edward Fleischman as Chief Executive Officer effective February 27th, 2020. Fleischman, who founded the firm in 1985, announced his retirement as CEO and will remain with the firm in an advisory capacity as Executive Chairman.

Along with this transition, Gary Grossman, Senior Partner, and Glenn Bernstein, Chief Operating Officer of the Temporary division, are stepping down from their roles to become Executive Advisors. With Ed, they will support the firm as major shareholders.

"It has been our privilege to lead a company that prides itself on 35 years of integrity, culture, quality, and service excellence," Fleischman said. "While the time is right for us to pass the torch, we believe the best is still ahead of us. Larry is a proven and respected leader who has delivered strong results in the 20 years he has been with the firm. We are confident he will help our firm evolve and grow in the years to come."

Kyle Mattice, Tom Potenza, and Mitchell Peskin will join Larry on the Executive Leadership team. Kyle, currently President of the firm's Healthcare Temporary division, will now serve as President of the firm in addition to his oversight of the Healthcare Temporary division. Tom, currently Executive Vice President, will ascend to President of the Technology division, while Mitchell will become President of the Permanent division where he will continue to develop and drive key growth initiatives.

"As the firm moves into the next phase of growth, we have a strong leadership team—with Larry at the helm—to take us to the next level," Fleischman added. "Through their combined experiences and perspectives, they will continue to guide Execu|Search toward the full achievement of our mission. We look forward to working with them and celebrating their achievements."

Dolinko stated, "I am excited and humbled to be named the next CEO of Execu|Search, and I want to thank Ed, Gary, and Glenn for the confidence they have placed in me to lead this organization. Execu|Search has outstanding people, tremendous potential, and a leadership team that is second to none. It will be my honor to work with them side-by-side as we build on our success."

About The Execu|Search Group:

The Execu|Search Group is a leading recruitment, temporary staffing, and workforce solutions firm with offices throughout the U.S. The firm serves clients across a broad range of industries, including Accounting/Finance, Creative + Digital, Engineering, Financial Services, Healthcare, Human Resources, Legal Services, Nonprofit, Office Support, Pharma, and Technology.

