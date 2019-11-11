The Executive Leadership Council Issues a Statement on the Passing of Former ELC Board Chair Bernard J. Tyson

Bernard was so much more than a renowned CEO. He was a mentor and a friend who always answered The ELC call. To us, The ELC Family, he was our guiding light, our supporter and our champion.

Bernard was inducted as a member of The ELC in July 1998. Over his more than twenty years of membership, he was a role model and active participant in member meetings, events and programs. He served two years as The ELC Board chair, beginning in 2012. In 2017, he received The ELC's highest honor, the 2017 Achievement Award, for his long and distinguished career. That year, he also was included on the TIME 100 list of the most influential people in the world.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Bernard's wife, Denise, and his family, friends and colleagues."

The Executive Leadership Council, an independent non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation founded in 1986, is the pre-eminent membership organization committed to increasing the number of global black executives in C-Suites, on corporate boards and in global enterprises. Comprising more than 800 current and former black CEOs, senior executives and board directors at Fortune 1000 and Global 500 companies, and entrepreneurs at top-tier firms, its members work to open channels of opportunity for the development of black executives to positively impact business and our communities.

SOURCE Executive Leadership Council