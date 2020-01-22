The Expo Group Acquires Educe to Integrate into Level5 Events

Educe was founded in 2013 by JoAnn Peroutka and Sarah Winkler to focus on the need for those advancing higher education to create experiences that ring true and inspire deeper connections. Sarah and JoAnn will remain deeply involved in the success of their clientele.

"We are thrilled to join the Level5 Events team and to continue as a strategic partner to clients. By expanding our focus on innovation and capabilities in production technology, we will ensure we are able to support them at every stage of their advancement efforts – today and tomorrow," Winkler says.

The now-expanded Level5 Events by The Expo Group has even stronger operational capabilities and an increased ability to execute on events strategy, storytelling, design and production. This acquisition, driven by a desire for all parties to offer a more holistic suite of services, adds two top higher education executives to partner with Michael Preston, EVP, National Accounts, and Gary Wokas, EVP and General Manager.

"We recognize in Sarah and JoAnn a shared passion for higher education and a common approach to delivering the best customized solutions for partner institutions," Preston says. "The melding of their strategic approach and our expertise will be a powerful offering for schools that want to engage more deeply with their most valuable constituents."

"This is our second major acquisition this month and part of our long-term strategy to grow in the right places at the right time with the right people," Pekowski says.

