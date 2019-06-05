NEW YORK, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



The growing awareness about external nasal dilators is one of the critical factors that will trigger the growth of the global external nasal dilator market during the forecast period. External nasal dilators are hassle-free, painless, and affordable devices for improving the breathing by unblocking the nasal airway passage. These dilators are useful in bringing about noticeable improvements in sleep quality, thereby helping in maintaining proper health and productivity. It also leads to an increase in nasal ventilation, reduction in the nasal breathing effort, and delay in oral breathing onset, while performing physical exercises. External nasal dilators among high-level athletes increased, as they believed that dilators brought about performance improvements. Therefore, rising awareness about the efficiency of external nasal dilators in combating breathing issues positively impacts the growth of the global external nasal dilator market. Our analysts have predicted that the external nasal dilator market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023.



Market Overview



Easy availability of external nasal dilators through online platforms as OTC product



The demand and use of external nasal dilators are increasing owing to the growing awareness of their efficiency in treating sleep-disordered breathing problems. Moreover, the external nasal dilators are widely available in all popular online websites as over-the-counter (OTC) devices such as amazon.com and walmart.com. Some examples of the product include Breathe Right by GlaxoSmithKline, Breathe Clear by HealthRight Products, and Equate Clear Nasal Strips by Walmart. Thus, easy availability has facilitated the sales of the external nasal dilators, thereby driving the global external nasal dilator market.



Drawbacks related to external nasal dilators



The external nasal dilators are thin strips of plastic splints, which are covered with an adhesive bandage. The adhesive, when stuck to the nose, can cause minor skin irritations, which causes discomfort to the user. Also, the external nasal dilators are not reusable. There is also the probability of the external nasal dilator to slip out from its position on the nose during sleep. Another disadvantage is that the nasal dilators do not work for all conditions. For example, snoring issues arising from mouth and throat cannot be fully alleviated by using nasal dilators. Hence, such drawbacks pose a challenge to the global external nasal dilator market.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the external nasal dilator market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be highly concentrated. The presence of several companies, including HealthRight Products LLC and Walmart Inc. makes the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the increasing air pollution and the growing awareness about external nasal dilators will provide significant growth opportunities to the external nasal dilator manufacturers. GlaxoSmithKline Plc, HealthRight Products LLC, and Walmart Inc. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



