The Fab Foundation celebrates teachers during COVID-19 with the Teacher Innovator Award - Sponsored by Chevron

BOSTON, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During Teacher appreciation month, teachers have the opportunity to win $1,000 to support their innovative practices during COVID-19 by self-nomination or being nominated at https://fabfoundation.org/teacherinnovator/ . A $1,000 award will be announced weekly in May. This is to thank the thousands of courageous teachers reaching their students despite the pandemic.

This unique crisis calls for real-time support for teachers. Melissa Rosenblatt, Social Investment Manager, Chevron said, "Teachers are going above and beyond to support their students. We were happy to support this award to help meet some critical needs right now."

The Fab Foundation's education team is supporting educators and students from home and creating virtual experiences that help engaging STEM learning happen from home. Sherry Lassiter, Fab Foundation President, and CEO stated, "It's essential for us to push harder to make our practices and technology education platform accessible to all so that learning continues wherever students are -- that's real democratization."

The Foundation has created an UNPLUGGED lesson portfolio through its education program, SCOPES-DF at www.scopesdf.org . UNPLUGGED is the program's analog initiative that's teaching core principles of digital fabrication without machines. Through virtual workshops and standards-aligned lessons, students and teachers can use common home items to learn the engineering design process and other 21st Century skills. "The whole community thrives when we all pitch in. This Teacher Innovator Award is our way of pitching in," said The Fab Foundation's Chief Implementation Officer, Sonya Pryor-Jones.

The Fab Foundation was formed in 2009 to facilitate and support the growth of the international fab lab network. It is a U.S. nonprofit 501(c) 3 organization that emerged from MIT's Center for Bits & Atoms Fab Lab Program. The Foundation's mission is to provide access to the tools, knowledge, and financial means to educate, innovate and invent using technology and digital fabrication to allow anyone to make (almost) anything, and thereby creating opportunities to improve lives and livelihoods around the world.

SCOPES-DF (Scaling a Community of Practice for Educators in STEM through Digital Fabrication) is the Fab Foundation's flagship education initiative created to support educators with the integration of digital fabrication into classrooms.

