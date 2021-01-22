The Family Place CEO Paige Flink to Retire in 2021 After 30 Years of Service

"Over the last 30 years, Paige has been instrumental in educating and changing public perception, including the North Texas community's response to family violence," shared The Family Place Board President Harold Ginsburg. "When she started with the organization, The Family Place had 38 employees and four facilities. Today it has more than 190 employees and eight facilities. She's grown this organization into a national model, always putting the client first."

During her tenure at The Family Place, Flink has created a fiscally sound organization through unique fundraisers such as Pepsi KidAround, Palm Night, and The Family Place Partners Card, which raises over a million dollars annually. Under Flink's leadership, The Family Place has grown from an emergency shelter with 40 beds and one counseling office to three shelters providing 177 shelter beds each night—including the only shelter for men and children in the state—and three counseling offices in Dallas and Collin Counties. She led the organization as it built two state-of-the-art facilities and added innovative programming to meet client needs. After Faith and Liberty Battaglia were killed by their father during an unsupervised visitation in 2001, Flink led the charge to open Faith and Liberty's Place Family Center. This program provided court-ordered supervised visitation and monitored exchange to prevent such tragedies. More recently, Flink has worked in collaboration with 11 North Texas domestic violence organizations to coordinate shelter services with new technology that provides a real-time bed count to better serve clients seeking emergency shelter.

"I am excited about what The Family Place is going to do in the decades to come with the next generation of leadership in place," Flink shared. "I have loved this job and all the staff, volunteers and donors I have worked with and the courageous clients I have gotten to know. I have worn a lot of hats in my life, but the one I have worn best is being an advocate for victims of domestic violence."

In 2020, Flink won the D CEO award for Nonprofit Leadership Excellence and was honored in the Dallas Business Journal's 2020 Women in Business awards program. She has received local and national recognition for her work on behalf of victims, including the Peace Award from the Sunshine Lady Foundation, the Women's Advocacy Award from Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas, the Texas Women's Foundation Maura Award, and the Mosaic Family Services Champion of Human Rights.

ABOUT THE FAMILY PLACE:

In 1978 a group of community volunteers organized The Family Place as one of the first family violence shelters in the state. Today The Family Place is the largest family violence service provider in Texas, with three emergency shelters providing 177 shelter beds each night, including the state's only shelter for men and children, and three counseling centers. We served 11,933 clients last year providing 62,118 days of emergency shelter, 36,015 days of transitional housing, 18,526 hours of counseling to nonresidential clients, and 8,758 hours of counseling to batterers. All of our services are in Spanish and in English. For more information on The Family Place call 214.559.2170 or visit familyplace.org .

