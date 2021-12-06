The Famous Pizzeria Song E Napule Opens in Rutherford, New Jersey

"Today more than ever, it's fundamental that the restaurant business propose food characterized by top quality ingredients and love for tradition, but also authentic experiences that allow the customer to feel the cultural imprinting of where the dishes comes from – said Ciro Iovine, owner of Song E Napule – this is the reason why we are expanding our winning model outside of New York City, so that more people can experience our passion and love for the Neapolitan cuisine, and feel themselves part of this wonderful tradition".

Ciro Iovine started working in a pizzeria in Naples when he was 13. Soon, he realized that he would make it his mission to export not just pizza but also Neapolitan culture around the globe. After several experiences abroad, he traveled to New York and fell in love with the City. There he met his now-wife Austria, and with her support opened Song E Napule Pizzeria & Trattoria in 2015 right in the West Village of New York, with the ambition to create a little corner of pure Napoli in the City. A sanctuary to the Neapolitan culture and its celebrated traditions.

Song E Napule is located at 106 Park Ave, Rutherford, NJ.

SOURCE Song E Napule