The introduction of panel level packaging has reduced the overall cost of wafer level packaging. The overall cost of packaging is lowered by shifting the whole packaging process to a large size panel format. This allows simultaneous packaging of several components on the same substrate. Panel level packaging technology significantly reduces the manufacturing costs for substrate manufacturers, IDMs, OSAT companies, and fabless companies. The increasing demand for electronics across different industries will further drive the demand for panel level packaging and thereby boost fan-out wafer level packaging market growth. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the fan-out wafer level packaging (FOWLP) market will register a CAGR of almost 16% by 2023.



Market Overview

Increasing demand for compactly designed electronics

The demand for miniaturized semiconductor components is increasing. This is prompting semiconductor companies to develop new packaging technologies such as FOWLP which will reduce the overall size of packaged ICs. FOWLP technology is suitable for applications that require high power and extreme miniaturization. This packaging technology also reduces the packaging and testing costs by allowing the fabrication and testing at wafer level. The growing demand for compact electronics will further drive thee demand for FOWLP technology and thereby boost market growth.

Increased production costs due to warpage

Warping is the deformation of the wafer surface due to differential shrinkage of the material in the molded part. Warping makes the wafers unusable and since it occurs several times during FOWLP, the manufacturing cost of the wafer increases. Warping can occur after post mold cure (PMC), after back grinding of the EMC, or after the fabrication of redistribution layers (RDLs). Warpage increases the overall packaging and manufacturing cost which in turn hampers the growth of FOWLP market.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the fan-out wafer level packaging (FOWLP) market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be concentrated and with the presence of few companies including Amkor Technology, and ASE Technology Holding the competitive environment is less intense. Factors such as the growing demand for compactly designed electronics, will provide considerable growth opportunities to fan-out wafer level packaging (FOWLP) companies. Amkor Technology, ASE Technology Holding, SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS, STATS ChipPAC, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company are some of the major companies covered in this report.



