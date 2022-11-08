The Fashion Revolution is Here. The Sustainable + Digital + Social Revolution is Here.

Are you Ready? The fashion nor sustainable revolution will not be televised on mainstream cookie cutter copycat dated retailers, other social platforms or posted up by overexposed idols. It is already on and popping in a neighborhood near you.

DETROIT, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's get into it and set it off into sustainability + fashion meets the digital world meets the material person in you.

The What, The Who, and the Why? It's about You. The Earth. The Truth. The Light. The Way.

Enter the Living Green Universe! Go on a green journey with us!

Go on a green journey and explore with us the next frontier of fashion + sustainability + digital resources, environment education, creativity, art, and shopping with an impact to raise awareness and spark innovation. Find your authentic exclusive fashion styles for any moment.

The Living Green Universe by Free Spirit Brands facilitates the discovery of sustainable fashion + innovative eco-products and commerce, showcases ingenuity, and supports conversations in diverse landscapes via in person, virtual worlds and multiverse portals.

"A Chic and Unique experience for the conscious consumer," says Good on You, a global sustainable fashion news and rating company and official partner of Free Spirit Brands. The goal is to help to take the sustainable + fashion movement to the next level. There is much work, work, work to do here back on Earth.

We are here to help connect and uplift people all over the world, this is a made with love in Earth story, an all about you story. We are serving you the most stylish, top innovators and best sustainable fashion brands + digital wearables with striking fashion forward looks, ideas + resources to take you to the next level and beyond. Every Day. All Day. All Night. Any Time. All Occasions. Stylish Outfits For Women. For Her. Stylish Outfits For Men. For Him. Fashion Tips and Trends For Everybody. The Future is Here over @ The Living Green Universe. Join your new Sustainable + Digital + Social market platform of sustainable fashion & ingenuity! #StayLivingGreen #SavageInTheStreets

Discover the Hottest Sustainable Fashion Brands. The Latest Fashion Trends Beyond the Mainstream. Expertly Crafted. Luxury. Streetwear. Fashion. Sustainable. All Occasions. Every Day. All Day. Join Us. Here @The Living Green Universe. We are a sustainable + digital + social platform and vehicle for Living Green loyalty members to give back to the environment by calculating their personal footprint on the platform coupled with directly reducing carbon emissions + much more via purchases, resources, memberships and conversations. Shop 100+ Stylish Sustainable Fashion Brands.

With a simple email address, it is complementary to join the platform. Upgrade your tier level for more benefits! Loyalty Member Benefits + Rewards, Refer & Earn, Free Shipping, Impact Donations every purchase. Live Personal Fashion Stylist + Digital Fashion Recommendations. Sustainable Fashion Tips. Superior Customer Service. Games, Giveaways ++

Lifting each other up - community to community, and building circular green sustainable + prosperous ecosystems; that nourish, empower, bring peace and growth to each other for ten X ten generations is the ethos and philosophy of Sustainability @ The Living Green Universe by Free Spirit Brands. Join. Shop Now. Make an Impact.

