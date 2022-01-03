The Fastest Growing Leading Property Management Company in North Carolina Expands to Northern Virginia, Washington DC Metro Area

WASHINGTON, and ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Victory Property Management began in Wilmington NC during the 2006 bubble and subsequent housing crisis. They deliver unmatched consistency and long-term, bottom-line rental management results to local homeowners in need of investment income with little hassle.

Victory's first foray outside of North Carolina couldn't come at a better time for DC metro rental investors. Just as national management companies pour massive funding into an attempt to Uberize property management, local rental owners are finding it nearly impossible to experience the human touch, or focus on amazing staff that underpins a great real estate investing experience.

Few cities offer the kind of opportunity and promise that Northern Virginia and the DC metro do. From Amazon HQ2 to a resurging Navy Yard Riverfront, both renters and rental investors are flocking to one of the most promising locations in the country.

The Victory Property Management Company was founded and built focused on providing the best technology available. From rental management tools to marketing and presentation, Victory has consistently been on the leading edge of offerings that improve resident and owner experiences. Post-COVID however, the most desperately needed offering is solid customer service. Along with their expansion into the NoVA - DC market, Victory is pivoting from a laser focus on technology and results to building the best trained and most passionate staff who also provide a customer service experience seemingly non-existent in a post COVID world.

The search for helpful technology will continue in earnest, but after being the first company in the country to 3D scan every rental listing it's no longer the top priority. Many west coast technology companies backed by unending venture capital are finally catching up on the technology front, but they have done so at the cost of human interaction and service. Victory aims to continue growing as the most complete and consistent property management company, now available to DC area real estate owners.

Victory customers hire us to deliver excellent long-term net income, with little headache and hassle. This knowledge drives us to focus with laser-like precision on strategies that offer the best low-risk return on investment.

Victory's typical landlord customer is essentially a mom-and-pop type investor. They usually own one or two homes, began their real estate investing career by renting out the home they once lived in and found that our partnership enabled them to build significant wealth without a lot of headaches or complications. There is little that is more rewarding than watching a homeowner grapple with the question of whether to become a rental investor, only to watch them add several more homes to their portfolio after reaping exceptional returns with little involvement or risk.

