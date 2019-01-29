NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The emergence of China and India as manufacturing hubs is expected to have a positive influence on the fatty alcohols market. With these countries becoming important industrial hubs, demand for industrial and institutional cleaners is expected to increase and promote the market under review as fatty alcohols are widely used in cleaning products. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the fatty alcohols market will register a CAGR of almost 5% by 2023.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05729135



Market Overview

Growth in personal care market

The growth of the personal care market is also expected to boost the market for fatty alcohols during the forecast period. Cosmetics and personal care products are being promoted by strong demand for hair care, skin care, and baby care items among others. Fatty alcohols are used as thickening agents. Surfactants, and emollients in personal care products and cosmetics such as skin lotions and creams.

Antidumping duties on imports of fatty alcohols

The major challenge faced by manufacturers of fatty alcohols is the antidumping policies imposed by various countries. These antidumping duties increase the exporting price and thereby the increasing the importing price of fatty alcohols.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the fatty alcohols market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Techman-Head Group and Brackett Aircraft Company the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the emergence of China and India as manufacturing hubs and the growth of the personal care market, will provide considerable growth opportunities to fatty alcohols manufactures. Emery Oleochemicals, Kao Corporation, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (15043-V), Procter & Gamble, Sasol, and Wilmar International Ltd are some of the major companies covered in this report.



